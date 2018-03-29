New on Netflix: the best movies and TV shows released every day

Your daily guide to everything recently added to Netflix UK – discover the best new shows and movies to stream now

From the biggest Netflix Original films to the best TV series, check out all the best new releases to watch on Netflix UK.

With a new show/film to stream added to the list every day, you’ll never be stuck for what to watch on Netflix again. Check out the list below…

Thursday 29th March: Alexa & Katie

Children in their early teens or below who lap up YA novels will go for this wholesome sitcom, about two girls who are about to embark on their journey through high school together – a friendship strengthened by one undergoing cancer treatment and the other vowing to stick by her every step of the way. As both a ribtickler and a tearjerker it’s a gentle proposition, but it’ll suit if you fancy some hugging and learning with the whole family. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 28th March: Game Over, Man!

A comedy crime caper from the team behind US sitcom Workaholics. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 27th March: Prisoners

A dark, traumatic thriller about child abduction from Denis Villeneuve, the visionary director behind recent sci-fi gems Blade Runner 2049. Hugh Jackman is at his brutal best as a father who goes to desperate lengths to administer his own justice after his daughter goes missing. Jake Gyllenhaal also stars. Watch on Netflix

Monday 26th March: Santa Clarita Diet season 2

Drew Barrymore returns as the flesh-craving suburban zombie for more horror comedy weirdness. Tuck in. Watch on Netflix

Friday 23rd March: The Defiant Ones

Rapper Dr Dre and label boss Jimmy Iovine are business partners, having both enjoyed rapid rises through their own sectors of the music industry. This twin bio tells a tale of the drive and insecurities behind dreamers who had what it took. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 22nd March: The Standups season 2

Six comedy stars get their first shot at a worldwide audience with a 30-minute slot on this series. Acts in season 2 include Rachel Feinstein (Trainwreck) and the hilarious Aparna Nancherla, who is no stranger to Netflix – she appeared as a ramen blogger in Master of None season 2 and voiced BoJack’s daughter Hollyhock in the latest season of BoJack Horseman. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 21st March: Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

The supernatural series is back for season three, airing weekly on Netflix in the UK right after its US broadcast. The first episode sees the introduction of new Big Bag Lilith, aka ‘the Mother of all Demons’, played by Arrow star Anna Hopkins. Hellishly good. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 20th March: Wild Wild Country

A six-part documentary that, once the methodical first episode is out of the way, keeps springing jaw-dropping surprises. In 1981, guru Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh and thousands of his acolytes suddenly made Antelope, Oregon their home. Cult members, traumatised locals and, most fascinatingly, Bhagwan’s combative and elusive deputy are interviewed about the chaos that ensued. Watch on Netflix

Monday 19th March: Take Your Pills

A sweat-inducing documentary about the US prescription drug industry and the people who are prescribed them. Medicines designed to combat ADH and other attention issues are part of a raging debate across the Atlantic right now, and this documentary has only added to the fire. Watch on Netflix

Friday 16th March: On My Block

An LA coming of age comedy about four awkward teens making their way through a tough neighbourhood. A refreshingly diverse cast and endearing writing could make this your next quick-fire binge. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 15th March: Dynasty

The unashamedly trashy reboot continues after a short break. New episodes drop every Saturday, just after their US broadcast. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 14th March: Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 1

A Japanese reality show with a difference. If Celebrity Big Brother is all about finding the most fractious people in the world and throwing them together, this series is a little more, well, convivial. Six strangers live together, love sometimes, occasionally argue, and generally sort out their problems. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 13th March: Ricky Gervais – Humanity

The Office creator returns to the stage with his first standup special in seven years. Watch on Netflix

Monday 12th March: Annihilation

Netflix’s best original film in ages – Alex Garland’s existentialist sci-fi, which sees Natalie Portman lead an all-female expedition into an extra-terrestrial entity that is spreading across the earth, threatening widespread destruction. Read our review, and watch it on Netflix here.