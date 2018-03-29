Marvel series Cloak and Dagger is coming to Amazon

Starring Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph as Tandy and Tyrone, Cloak and Dagger will arrive on Amazon Prime Video in June

Superhero fans won’t have to use any cloak-and-dagger techniques to get hold of new Marvel series Cloak and Dagger, because Amazon Prime Video has announced they’ll be launching the show in the UK.

The series tells the story of two teenagers from very different backgrounds who are awakened to newly acquired superpowers. Tandy Bowen (Olivia Holt) and Tyrone Johnson (Aubrey Joseph) find themselves mysteriously linked to one another; while Tandy can emit daggers of light, Tyrone has the ability to engulf others in darkness.

As part of a new Disney deal, the TV series will arrive on Prime Video the day after the US launch in June. (Amazon subscribers in Ireland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France and Italy are also in luck.)

Cloak & Dagger first appeared in 1983 in the Peter Parker: the Spectacular Spider-Man Marvel comic. They had their own comic book series by 1985, in which they took on the drugs trade.

“This marks another step forward in bringing best-in-class TV shows to Prime Video customers in Europe,” Jay Marine, VP Prime Video EU, said in a statement.

“We are thrilled to be bringing Marvel’s next hugely anticipated TV series exclusively to Prime Video and we look forward to hearing the reaction from Marvel fans and newcomers to the iconic entertainment series alike as they discover the universe of Cloak & Dagger.”

Holt and Joseph will star alongside Emma Lahana, Jaime Zavallos, Andrea Roth, Gloria Reuben, Miles Mussenden, Carl Lundstedt, and J.D. Evermore. Joe Pokaski will serve as showrunner.

The deal also brings sci-fi mystery The Crossing to Prime Video on 3rd April.