The Grand Tour season 3 ‘confirmed’: Jeremy Clarkson reveals filming is already underway

The presenter posted a message on social media site Drivetribe revealing that season three of the Amazon Prime Video show is already being made

Contrary to rumours, The Grand Tour is apparently coming back for a third season on Amazon Prime Video. And Jeremy Clarkson has already started filming for it.

The presenter posted a message on Twitter linking to a photo on the motoring social media site Drivetribe with the caption, “Season 3 filming is underway”.

This is the first time that anyone on the Amazon motoring show has confirmed a third series. The photo shows a pick-up truck driving along a snow-covered route.

In a further message on Twitter, Clarkson replied to a comment about earlier rumours from the Mail on Sunday that the Amazon series had been cancelled.

“I know,” he said. “Weird that they got something wrong.”

Earlier in March leaked Amazon viewing figures showed that the first season of The Grand Tour had been more successful than any other Amazon original series at encouraging Amazon Prime subscriptions.

RadioTimes.com has contacted Amazon Prime Video for further details, but the news has already been greeted with delight from fans of the series.

The future of the series had been unclear following some speculation that Amazon had cancelled the series.

However, in March Clarkson hit back at the rumours. Following a report in the Mail on Sunday that the series could be axed, Clarkson tweeted, “Don’t believe the f***ing Mail”.

Even before season two aired last year, Clarkson was already planning where he, Richard Hammond and James May could go in season three.

:With the BBC, we could never go to Iran – it didn’t even allow the wildly political Ski Sunday in,” he said. “But we can go now; it’s somewhere I’d really like to go. It’s a fantastic job, this: most people have to get cancer before they do their bucket list. But we’ve been doing our bucket list for years.”

The first two series of The Grand Tour are currently available to watch online for Amazon Prime subscribers.