Cannes Film Festival bans Netflix movies from competing

Although debuting with Okja last year, the streaming service has been banned from competing for the Palme d'Or

Movies released by Netflix have been banned from competing at the Cannes Film Festival.

Although streaming services will be allowed to show their films at the festival, they will not be eligible for the prestigious Palme d’Or award until their movies are released in a traditional cinema setting.

“The Netflix people loved the red carpet and would like to be present with other films. But they understand that the intransigence of their own model is now the opposite of ours,” Thierry Fremaux, Cannes Artistic Director said.

This move comes after Netflix’s debut at last year’s festival with Bong Joon-ho’s Okja and Noah Baumbach’s The Meyerowitz Stories. Despite being critically well-received, festival audiences were heard booing when the Netflix logo appeared on screen.

“Last year, when we selected these two films, I thought I could convince Netflix to release them in cinemas. I was presumptuous, they refused,” said Fremaux, adding: “The history of cinema and the history of the internet are two different things.”

Following this, Cannes changed its rules, stating that all films competing for prizes must have a theatrical release in France.

Last week, the festival also announced a ban on red carpet selfies. “On the red carpet, the trivial aspect and the slowing down provoked by the disorder which these selfies create tarnishes the quality of [the red carpet experience] and of the festival as a whole,” he told Le Film Français magazine (via Vanity Fair).