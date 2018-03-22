Netflix April 2018 new releases: the best movies and TV shows streaming this month

Two big dramas arrive - the reboot of Lost in Space and The Alienist - alongside hotly anticipated original films Come Sunday and 6 Balloons and a new series of Chef's Table

April brings another big month of Netflix releases with original movies and TV shows joining a back catalogue full of Easter treats and bank holiday binges.

There’s a couple of huge dramas arriving in the form of the Lost In Space reboot with Toby Stephens and period crime caper The Alienist, starring Dakota Fanning, Luke Evans and Daniel Bruhl as a team investigating a series of child murders in New York in the late 1800s.

On top of this, there’s two intriguing indie dramas: Come Sunday, which stars Chiwetel Ejiofor as real-life ostracised preacher Carlton Pearson, and 6 Balloons, a drama starring The Disaster Artist’s Dave Franco as a relapsed heroin addict.

There are a few classics arriving this month, too, led by Steven Spielberg’s Jaws, The Blues Brothers and Judd Apatow’s Knocked Up.

Here is everything coming to Netflix UK in April 2018.

Sunday 1st April

Jaws Not just a film about a shark. Steven Spielberg’s 1975 classic arrives on Netflix for your viewing pleasure

Doom Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson takes on the 1990s computer game franchise

The Blues Brothers Musical comedy from Saturday Night Live veterans John Belushi and Dan Akroyd

Mad Men season 7 Don Draper (Jon Hamm) looks to piece his life back together in the final series of Matthew Weiner’s prestige drama

Paul Simon Pegg and Nick Frost come across a loudmouth alien (voiced by Seth Rogen)

Public Enemies Gangster drama set in depression-era USA, starring Johnny Depp and Christian Bale

Knocked Up Judd Apatow’s debut romcom

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 The Portokalos family are back for another wedding

The Little Rascals Alfalfa and co hit the silver screen

Seeking a Friend for the End of the World Steve Carrell and Keira Knightley are an unlikely pair who wind up together as the human race faces imminent extinction

Hanna Saoirse Ronan’s breakout role as a sixteen-year-old assassin

Friday 6th April

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Jay Z The rapper, mogul and Mr Beyoncé talks business and rhymes

Fastest Car: season 1 Is this Netflix’s answer to Amazon’s The Grand Tour? The new motoring series sees three souped-up “sleeper” cars go head-to-head with one of the world’s most sought-after supercars

6 Balloons Broad City’s Abbi Jacobson stars as Katie, a woman who discovers her brother (Dave Franco), a recovering heroin addict, has relapsed

Ram Dass, Going Home Documentary short about the spiritual icon

Tuesday 10th April

Greg Davies: You Magnificent Beast The British comic brings his latest stand-up tour to Netflix

Delivery Man Vince Vaughan stars as a frequent sperm donor who discovers he has hundreds of children

Thursday 12th April

Pickpockets A trio of aspiring thieves learn how to pickpocket

Friday 13th April

Lost in Space: season 1 The Robinson family head to space in this revival of the 1960s series of the same name

Come Sunday Chiwetel Ejiofor stars as real-life evangelist Carlton Pearson, who was labelled a heretic for preaching that there is no hell

Chef’s Table: Pastry The mesmerising food docuseries hones in on dessert

Sunday 15th April

Monty Python collection The Life of Brian, The Meaning of Live, Flying Circus and more arrive on Netflix

Thursday 19th April

The Alienist: season 1 A creepy period crime drama set in New York in the late 19th century. Stars Daniel Bruhl and Dakota Fanning

Alice Through the Looking Glass Sequel to Tim Burton’s live action Alice in Wonderland film

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot Tina Fey stars as a journalist reporting from wartime Afghanistan

Friday 20th April

Dope: season 2 Docuseries about the war on drugs

Dude Coming of age comedy about teenagers negotiating life changes during the final two weeks of high school

Mercury 13 Documentary profiling women who were tested in 1961 for spaceflight, but had their dreams dashed when only men were chosen to become astronauts.

Saturday 21st April

The Letdown: season 1 Aussie drama following a young mother navigating life with a newborn baby

Tuesday 24th April

Kevin James: Never Don’t Give Up The former King of Queens star returns to the stage after a long absence

Thursday 26th April

Happy!: season 1 Dark comedy series about a boozy hit man who thinks he’s losing his marbles when a cartoon unicorn only he can see urges him to rescue a girl kidnapped by Santa

Friday 27th April

The Week Of Chris Rock and Adam Sandler star as the parents of a soon-to-be married couple

Candy Jar An introverted high school girl from a working-class background falls in love with her wealthy debate team nemesis

Bobby Kennedy for President Docuseries examining the continuing influence of JFK’s brother, who was murdered in 1968