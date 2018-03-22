Charlie Brooker reveals Black Mirror season 5 has started filming

Charlie Brooker revealed the news at the RTS Awards that the Netflix series is back in production

Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker has revealed that filming for series five is already underway, just weeks after it was announced that Netflix had recommissioned the dystopian drama.

Speaking at the Royal Television Society Awards in London on Tuesday night, Brooker confirmed that production has begun on the new episodes. “Season five, we are filming one [episode] at the moment,” he said.

“We are about to start filming another one imminently. I’m writing the next one and then it gets a bit more foggy.”

Brooker and his co-showrunner Annabel Jones won the special judges’ prize at the RTS Awards for Black Mirror.

Despite Brooker’s rate of progression and a teaser on Twitter saying the show would “be right back”, Netflix has not yet confirmed a return date for season five.

The streaming service has also not confirmed how many new episodes there will be, although since Black Mirror moved from Channel 4 to Netflix there have been six episodes per series.

The first four seasons of Black Mirror are all available to stream on Netflix in the UK