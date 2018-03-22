Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
On Demand
Charlie Brooker reveals Black Mirror season 5 has started filming

Charlie Brooker reveals Black Mirror season 5 has started filming

Charlie Brooker revealed the news at the RTS Awards that the Netflix series is back in production

Letitia Wright in Black Mirror season 4 (Netflix, JG)

Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker has revealed that filming for series five is already underway, just weeks after it was announced that Netflix had recommissioned the dystopian drama.

Advertisement

Speaking at the Royal Television Society Awards in London on Tuesday night, Brooker confirmed that production has begun on the new episodes. “Season five, we are filming one [episode] at the moment,” he said.

“We are about to start filming another one imminently. I’m writing the next one and then it gets a bit more foggy.”

Brooker and his co-showrunner Annabel Jones won the special judges’ prize at the RTS Awards for Black Mirror.

Despite Brooker’s rate of progression and a teaser on Twitter saying the show would “be right back”, Netflix has not yet confirmed a return date for season five.

The streaming service has also not confirmed how many new episodes there will be, although since Black Mirror moved from Channel 4 to Netflix there have been six episodes per series.

Advertisement

The first four seasons of Black Mirror are all available to stream on Netflix in the UK

Tags

All about Black Mirror

This Country (BBC, EH)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Matt Smith and Claire Foy as Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth in The Crown season 2 (Netflix, JG)

Find your favourite The best TV series to watch on Netflix right now

This Country (BBC, EH)

This Country and Coronation Street win big at RTS awards – but Ant and Dec leave empty-handed

Black Mirror logo (Netflix, HF)

The future's bright? Black Mirror season 5 confirmed

Black Mirror logo (Netflix, HF)

This Black Mirror parody is almost as dark as the real thing

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more