There are so many funny women in this amazing promo for Amy Poehler’s directorial debut

There are so many funny women in this amazing promo for Amy Poehler's directorial debut

Wine Country, which stars Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey and Rachel Dratch, is coming to Netflix

Former Parks and Recreation star Amy Poehler will make her directorial debut later this year with Wine Country, a Netflix Original film starring a spate of brilliant female comedy stars including Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph and Rachel Dratch.

The project was announced with an off-the-cuff video on Netflix’s official Twitter account which shows the stars of the film singing along to “whenever I call you friend” by Kenny Loggins and Stevie Nicks at what looks like the ultimate Galentine’s Day party. Check it out below.

Netflix closes the clip with the caption “your new favourite movie”, which is a pretty strong flex for a film that hasn’t even been shot yet.

As Variety reports, Wine Country – which will centre around a group of friends celebrating a 50th birthday – is set to begin production in Napa Valley, California at the end of March.

It will be a very Saturday Night Live affair: Poehler will direct a script penned by SNL writers Emily Spivey and Liz Cackowski, with former SNL members Dratch, Fey, Rudolph, Ana Geyster and Paula Pell all involved.

Wine Country is “coming soon” to Netflix UK.

