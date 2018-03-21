The trailer for this new George RR Martin series is NOTHING like Game of Thrones

George RR Martin's sci-fi space thriller Nightflyers takes us to the dark reaches of outer space, where horror lurks

Game of Thrones author George RR Martin has a knack for ominous warnings (“Winter is coming”) – and in the first teaser trailer for his new TV series Nightflyers, he delivers another: “This is a warning, not a distress call. Do not board this ship.”

The author’s 1980 science fiction novella Nightflyers has been turned into a space thriller/horror series – and it looks pretty damn scary.

Set in 2093 as Earth is about to be destroyed, Nightflyers follows a small crew and a telepath to the edge of the solar system to find a mysterious alien ship which they hope might hold the key to their planet’s survival. Their vessel is The Nightflyer, the most advanced ship in the galaxy.

But is their own spaceship with its artificial intelligence and unseen captain actually steering them into “deadly and unspeakable horrors deep in the dark reaches of space”?

It’s a very long way away from Westeros, with not a dragon in sight.

“Nightflyers is a haunted house story on a starship,” Martin says in the preview. “It’s Psycho in space. I can’t wait to actually see it come alive on the screen.”

The series will air on Syfy in the US and on Netflix in the UK and Ireland, with a cast including Boardwalk Empire’s Gretchen Mol, Merlin’s Eoin Macken and The Magicians’ Brían F. O’Byrne.