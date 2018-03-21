The best Disney movies on Netflix

Your guide to the best offerings from the House of Mouse on Netflix UK – discover the best recently added movies to stream now

Whether you need a pick-me-up or looking to bask in a piece of classic cinema, there’s normally one thing you need: a Disney movie. But which of The House of Mouse’s films can be found on Netflix?

Check out the best Disney films currently available on Netflix UK below to discover or re-watch your favourite animated or live action treats.

And don’t be surprised if you see a superhero or Jedi on this list: Marvel has been part of Disney since 2009 and Lucasfilm (the folks behind Star Wars) joined the company in 2012.

The Jungle Book

Directed by Iron Man’s Jon Favreau, this 2016 live-action movie reimagines Rudyard Kipling’s stories of the same name and, of course, the 1967 Disney animation. It tells the tale of orphan boy Mowgli, a “man cub” raised by wolves who tries to leave the jungle and escape fearsome scar-faced tiger Shere Khan (voiced by Idris Elba). It also features Bill Murray as sloth bear Baloo and Ben Kingsley as black panther Bagheera . Watch on Netflix.

James and the Giant Peach

Based on novel of the same name by Roald Dahl, this beautiful stop-animation musical adventure follows a boy called James who’s forced to live with his evil aunts (played by Miriam Margolyes Joanna Lumley). He then escapes them to fly to New York in a giant peach, crammed with the likes of a giant grasshopper (voiced by Simon Callow), centipede (Richard Dreyfuss), spider (Susan Sarandon) and more. Charming with a gruesome edge. Watch on Netflix.

The BFG

Although a box office disappointment when released, this Steven Spielberg live-action 2016 adaptation of the Roald Dahl novel of the same name was a relative hit with critics. Curbing the darker elements of the book, it sees little orphan Sophie (newcomer Ruby Barnhill) kidnapped by the Big Friendly Giant (a brilliantly motion-captured Mark Rylance), who blows dreams into the bedrooms of sleeping humans. Watch on Netflix.

Guardians of the Galaxy

Perhaps the funniest debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Guardians of the Galaxy – a gang of extraterrestrial outlaws led by Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord – burst onto screen with an unbeatable blend of intergalactic charm and an unapologetically cheeky comic tone. Plus, this space-bound blockbuster comes complete with the best classic rock soundtrack you can hear this side of Baby Driver. Watch on Netflix.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

The first film in the space saga since the infamous prequels, The Force Awakens reaffirmed Star Wars as a fun-loving adventure films ­– ones far away from talk about trade negotiations. Taking place 30 years after the events of Return of the Jedi, it sees scavenger Rey team up with ex-stormtrooper Finn to evade the First Order, a military remnant of the Galactic Empire. Fortunately, the pair get a little help from Han Solo, Chewbecca and Princess Leia – but that’s not enough to outrun new Sith on the block Kylo Ren. Watch on Netflix.