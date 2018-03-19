Meghan Markle final Suits episodes to air on Netflix in the UK from March

Season seven returns following its mid-season break, in what will be the final season before Markle marries Prince Harry and leaves the cast of the TV drama

Meghan Markle’s final episodes in legal drama Suits are set to air from 29th March on Netflix in the UK, the streaming service has confirmed.

Suits season seven returns following its mid-season break on 28th March in the United States, and will be available on Netflix in the UK just 12 hours after the US broadcast on Thursday 29th March.

Prince Harry’s fiancée Markle will appear in the upcoming episodes, but will leave the show at the end of season seven.

Streaming weekly, there are six episodes remaining in the current season, meaning Markle’s final appearance is set to be on Thursday 26th April in the UK. Grey’s Anatomy star Katherine Heigl will join the series in season eight following Markle’s departure.

American broadcaster USA Network confirmed that Markle would be leaving the show following the news that she and Prince Harry were engaged.

“From all of us at USA Network and Universal Cable Productions, we want to send our most heartfelt congratulations to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on their engagement” a statement read. “Meghan has been a member of our family for seven years and it has been a joy to work with her. We want to thank her for her undeniable passion and dedication to Suits, and we wish her the very best.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are due to be married on Saturday 19th May.