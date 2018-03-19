Everything you need to know about RuPaul’s Drag Race season 10

Is the drag queen competition on Netflix UK? Who are the new queens? And who are the guest panellists?

Gentlemen, start your engines and may the best woman win…

Advertisement

Will RuPaul’s Drag Race season 10 be on Netflix in the UK?

Yes, the first episode of the new season will death-drop onto Netflix on March 23 – one day after the US broadcast.

Gentlemen, start your engines. @RuPaul's Drag Race season 10, coming weekly 23 March pic.twitter.com/zDBKXbT1gx — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) March 16, 2018

Seasons 2 – 9 are also available to watch on Netflix now. Okurrrr?!

Who are the queens this year?

Remember Eureka O’Hara from season 9? The one that picked up a knee injury in episode 5? Well, she’s returning to the show, competing against Aquaria, Miz Cracker, Asia O’Hara, Dusty Ray Bottoms, Blair St Clair, Kalorie Karbdashian-Williams, Mayhem Miller, Kameron Michaels, Monet X Change, Monique Heart, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, The Vixen and Yuhua Hamasaki.

Advertisement

Who are the guest judges this season?

Christina Aguilera, Shania Twain, Lena Dunham, Stephen Colbert, Broad City’s Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer, The Big Sick’s Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon, and Courtney Love will all have a slot on the panel this year.