New on Netflix: the best movies and TV shows released every day

Your daily guide to everything recently added to Netflix UK – discover the best new shows and movies to stream now

From the biggest Netflix Original films to the best TV series, check out all the best new releases to watch on Netflix UK.

With a new show/film to stream added to the list every day, you’ll never be stuck for what to watch on Netflix again. Check out the list below…

Thursday 15th March: Dynasty

The unashamedly trashy reboot continues after a short break. New episodes drop every Saturday, just after their US broadcast. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 14th March: Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 1

A Japanese reality show with a difference. If Celebrity Big Brother is all about finding the most fractious people in the world and throwing them together, this series is a little more, well, convivial. Six strangers live together, love sometimes, occasionally argue, and generally sort out their problems. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 13th March: Ricky Gervais – Humanity

The Office creator returns to the stage with his first standup special in seven years Watch on Netflix

Monday 12th March: Annihilation

Netflix’s best original film in ages – Alex Garland’s existentialist sci-fi, which sees Natalie Portman lead an all-female expedition into an extra-terrestrial entity that is spreading across the earth, threatening widespread destruction. Read our review, and watch it on Netflix here.

Friday 9th March: Love season 3

The third and final series of a defiantly unsentimental romcom starts with its characters, awkward Gus (Paul Rust) and unstable Mickey (Gillian Jacobs) at the make-or0break stage in their relationship. A simple happy ending would e anathema to a show that revels in cynicism, messy reality and never taking the easy path. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 8th March: Jessica Jones season 2

This Marvel adaptation remains the one to start with if your interest in superheroes is minimal. Krysten Ritter is fiercely excellent as a misanthropic private investigator who, in the tumultuous and daring first series, was given reason to be angry. She keeps the show on track as the second run, understandably, at first takes time to take stock. Read our spoiler-free review here. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 7th March: Bullet Head

Adrien Brody. John Malkovich. Antonio Banderas. With an eclectic cast like that, is it weird that a dog upstages them all? The crime thriller tells the story of three career criminals who are trapped in a warehouse with a vicious canine. Reservoir Dogs… with actual dogs. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 6th March: Gad Elmaleh: American Dream

The wildly popular French comedian performs his first English language set. If you love podcasts, his story of trying to break America is a must listen. Watch on Netflix

Monday 5th March: Calvary

Darkly comic drama about a Catholic priest in the west of Ireland (the brilliant Brendan Gleeson) who’s life is anonymously threatened by a member of his community. Watch on Netflix

Friday 2nd March: Flint Town

A powerful documentary series telling the story of Flint, Michigan through the eyes of both its beleaguered police force and the citizens who have lost faith in law enforcement. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 1st March: Designated Survivor season 2

As the Beast from the East bites, get addicted to this West Wing-meets-24 treat from the US. New episodes of Designated Survivor starring Kiefer Sutherland are released on Netflix in the UK every Thursday following their US broadcasts. However, if you haven’t watched it yet, all 21 episodes from the first season are already available. Watch on Netflix