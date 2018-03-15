The best TV shows on Netflix to watch right now

From original series like Stranger Things and The Crown to TV favourites like Sherlock, Doctor Who, Friends and more, check out the all-time best series currently on Netflix UK

Looking for your next binge watch? You’ve come to the right place.

Netflix is adding new Original series and old favourites all the time (and, yes, occasionally taking them away again), so check out some of the best TV series on the service right now. Who knows? Your next obsession could be here.

Updated 15th March 2018

Friends

In the past decade, Friends has been so ubiquitous on British telly that most people have already seen every single episode (all 236 of them) at least once. But with Netflix comes control: the opportunity to dip into your favourite episodes – the one with Ross’ sandwich, the one with the apartment swap, the one where Ross and Rachel were on a break – at your whim. Who needs real friends? Watch on Netflix

Stranger Things

There’s a reason why everyone’s talking about it; this brilliantly scary horror series following four normal 1980s kids and one telekinetic super-girl is packed with heart. And an inter-dimensional monster that walks through walls. Oh, and an unmissable soundtrack too. Season two was the most anticipated launch on Netflix ever, and there’s more to come… Watch on Netflix

Peaky Blinders

This Cillian Murphy-starring crime epic has won acclaim all over the world, with everyone from Tom Cruise to the late David Bowie singing its praises. That’s quite a broad fanbase, but the Brummie-based 1920s gang series really does have something for everyone. Sharp suits, sharper razor blades, and performances that cut through all the usual bingewatching dross. Three series are on Netflix, and the fourth will be released soon now it has aired on the BBC. Watch on Netflix

Orange is the New Black

The series follows naïve, middle-class Piper Kerman (Taylor Schilling) as she embarked on a 15-month sentence. With its brilliant ensemble cast of strong, funny and racially diverse women, the four seasons of Orange contradict every “women behind bars” stereotype. Watch on Netflix

Line of Duty

Four series in, Line of Duty continues to deliver shocks and superb performances in equal measure. It all began here as when a charismatic cop (Lennie James) found himself under investigation by anti-corruption officers. New investigations come every series, with the threads all coming together at the climax of series three. The fourth piece of the puzzle isn’t currently on Netflix, but this is still unmissable British crime. Watch on Netflix

The Wrong Mans

Gavin & Stacey co-creator and Late Late Show host James Corden proves he still has a gift for narrative comedy alongside breakout star Mathew Baynton. The Wrong Mans isn’t a sitcom but a full-on comedy thriller, in which Corden and Baynton play humble losers wrapped up in a criminal/espionage conspiracy. Watch on Netflix