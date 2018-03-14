Claire Foy was paid less than Matt Smith for The Crown

Apparently Smith’s Doctor Who fame earned him a higher salary – but many viewers aren’t happy

If you thought the most valuable person in The Crown would be the person who wears the crown, think again – producers have revealed that Doctor Who star Matt Smith was actually paid more for the Netflix series than co-star Claire Foy.

According to Variety, Crown producers Andy Harries and Suzanne Mackie revealed the disparity at the INTV Conference in Jerusalem on Thursday, stating the difference was due to Smith’s previous high-profile role in Doctor Who.

“Going forward, no one gets paid more than the Queen,” Mackie said, pledging that season three with Olivia Colman will be different.

However, given that Smith’s role as Prince Philip was less central to the narrative than Foy’s as Queen Elizabeth II, many viewers have been outraged by the revelation.

HELLO MEN, PLEASE KINDLY STOP EXPLAINING TO ME WHY MATT SMITH WAS PAID MORE. SHE WAS THE CROWN. GOODBYE. — A.B. (@AlannaBennett) March 13, 2018

this is straight-up embarrassing, given that Claire Foy plays THE LEAD CHARACTER, and The Crown's audience seems to hate Philip. https://t.co/DL01FCC8Od — Gavia Baker-Whitelaw (@Hello_Tailor) March 13, 2018

When you hear Claire Foy was paid less than Matt Smith for #TheCrown pic.twitter.com/fdt7WjHMVM — Erik Anderson (@awards_watch) March 13, 2018

Claire Foy played Queen Elizabeth II, literally THE QUEEN, she carried the entire show on her back for two full seasons and her co-star was getting paid more than her because "he's more famous"??????? I'M FURIOUS — jess (@lorelaismoore) March 13, 2018

Claire Foy got paid less than Matt Smith for The Crown. THE GODDAMN QUEEN CAN'T EVEN GET EQUAL PAY — Jill Pantozzi ♿ (@JillPantozzi) March 13, 2018

Just to be clear, THIS IS NOT ABOUT MATT! He is not guilty for Netflix mistakes. It’s about how women, even when they play a main role, don’t get equally (at least) paid. It’s about Claire Foy being THE CROWN and receiving less for that than her male costar. — Claire Foy Fan (@clairefoyfan) March 14, 2018

Matt Smith was paid more for The Crown than Claire Foy. So just like!!!! Let that sink in!!!! pic.twitter.com/DC4B3iwlon — A.B. (@AlannaBennett) March 13, 2018

Claire Foy CARRIED your show on her shoulders oh my GOD PAY HER WHAT SHE DESERVES — emmy (@cIairesfoy) March 13, 2018

While Colman has already been cast for the upcoming season, The Crown producers are still working on casting an “established actor” to play Prince Philip.

Writer Peter Morgan also recently admitted that he “needed persuading” about Smith’s suitability for the role of Prince Philip.

“I’m ashamed to admit, I needed persuading about Matt Smith,” he said, “but I saw him with Claire and it was instant. Separate, they were completely different, but together their chemistry was incredible.”

The Crown season 1 and 2 are available on Netflix now