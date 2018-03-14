Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
On Demand
Claire Foy was paid less than Matt Smith for The Crown

Claire Foy was paid less than Matt Smith for The Crown

Apparently Smith’s Doctor Who fame earned him a higher salary – but many viewers aren’t happy

The Crown main image

If you thought the most valuable person in The Crown would be the person who wears the crown, think again – producers have revealed that Doctor Who star Matt Smith was actually paid more for the Netflix series than co-star Claire Foy.

Advertisement

According to Variety, Crown producers Andy Harries and Suzanne Mackie revealed the disparity at the INTV Conference in Jerusalem on Thursday, stating the difference was due to Smith’s previous high-profile role in Doctor Who.

“Going forward, no one gets paid more than the Queen,” Mackie said, pledging that season three with Olivia Colman will be different.

However, given that Smith’s role as Prince Philip was less central to the narrative than Foy’s as Queen Elizabeth II, many viewers have been outraged by the revelation.

While Colman has already been cast for the upcoming season, The Crown producers are still working on casting an “established actor” to play Prince Philip.

Writer Peter Morgan also recently admitted that he “needed persuading” about Smith’s suitability for the role of Prince Philip.

“I’m ashamed to admit, I needed persuading about Matt Smith,” he said, “but I saw him with Claire and it was instant. Separate, they were completely different, but together their chemistry was incredible.”

Advertisement

The Crown season 1 and 2 are available on Netflix now

Tags

All about The Crown

The Crown main image
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Olivia Colman, Getty, SL

Exclusive Olivia Colman starts work on The Crown in July – and she’s already speaking to Claire Foy

A Series of Unfortunate Events (Netflix, BA)

A Series of Unfortunate Events to end after three series on Netflix

A Series of Unfortunate Events Season 2

A Series of Unfortunate Events season 2 release date confirmed

(Netflix, TL)

The Crown season 3 creators still looking for “established actor” to play Prince Philip

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more