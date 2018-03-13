What Netflix and Marvel series will be released after Jessica Jones season two?

Full list of upcoming Netflix Marvel series including Daredevil, Luke Cage, Iron Fist and The Punisher – but maybe not The Defenders...

Jessica Jones season two is streaming now, but it’s just one piece in an ever expanding collaboration between Netflix and Marvel.

With five individual series plus team-up mini-series The Defenders to keep track of, it’s time we checked back in on the future of the Marvel and Netflix universe.

Check out all the release dates for Luke Cage, Iron Fist, Daredevil and The Punisher below.

Luke Cage season 2 – 22nd June 2018

A recent trailer confirmed the release date for the second standalone season featuring Mike Colter’s unbreakable Luke Cage.

Iron Fist season 2 – TBC 2018

Season one was less than well received when it made its debut, but Netflix and Marvel have stood by Danny Rand, and are set to bring him back at some point in 2018.

Daredevil season 3 – TBC 2018

The series that kickstarted Marvel’s Netflix universe is returning for a third season. Charlie Cox returns as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, and the recently released artwork for season three proves the show still has a style all of its own.

How about a little DD season 3 art! pic.twitter.com/87HYjnT1zN — JoeQuesada (@JoeQuesada) March 5, 2018

The Punisher season 2 – TBC

Season two of The Punisher has been confirmed and is currently in production, with Jon Bernthal returning as vigilante Frank Castle. Josh Stewart, Floriana Lima, and Giorgia Whigham will all joining the cast for the second run.

Bernthal told RadioTimes.com he was keen to see what season two held for his character: “I think what’s always interesting about Frank in the end is, what is he fighting for? This season it was [hacker character] Micro, it was family, it was Micro getting his family back.

“The interesting thing for me will always be what he’s fighting for as well as what he’s fighting against. I don’t know what that is yet.” he said, before adding cryptically, “I think I want to see him continue to struggle.”

The Defenders – future TBC

It was the point all of the previous Netflix series had been building towards, a major team-up between Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Daredevil and Iron Fist. But it seems that the series won’t be replicated in the future.

“I had a great time doing The Defenders and honestly, it was such a good experience that I would even do it again,” Jessica Jones star Krysten Ritter told Vulture. “I don’t think we are doing it again. It was never intentioned to do it again, but, you know, if I was given another opportunity, I would.”