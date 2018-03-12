Is Narcos on Netflix?

True crime drama Narcos, which follows the nefarious activities of Colombia’s most powerful drug cartels, is one of the most widely watched Spanish-language shows in the world.

Advertisement

The first two seasons, set between the late 1970s and 1992, are centred around notorious drug kingpin Pablo Escobar (Wagner Moura), while the third season picks up after his downfall and tracks the rise of the Cali Cartel, the criminal organisation that stepped in to dominate the cocaine trade in Colombia following the Medellín boss’s demise.

There is one constant throughout each season of the drama: Pedro Pascal’s DEA agent Javier Pena, who is determined to stop Colombia’s illegal drug trade once and for all.

Advertisement

Narcos is a Netflix original show, meaning all three seasons are available to stream on Netflix now.