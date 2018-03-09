Barack Obama in talks to make TV shows with Netflix

The former US president is reportedly coming to the streaming service following his appearance on David Letterman's chat show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction

Former US president Barack Obama is reportedly in advanced negotiations with Netflix to create a series of new high profile shows.

According to the New York Times, Barack and Michelle Obama are working on a deal with Netflix to provide exclusive content for the on demand service’s 118 million global subscribers.

The Obamas reportedly want to produce shows focused around “inspirational stories”.

The report adds however that any new shows will not “directly respond to President Trump or conservative critics”.

Obama appeared as the first guest in David Letterman’s new chat show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction in January 2018, and following the appearance many commenters said that his ease on camera would make him an ideal host himself.

“President and Mrs Obama have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire,” Eric Schultz, a senior adviser to the former president, told the New York Times.

“Throughout their lives, they have lifted up stories of people whose efforts to make a difference are quietly changing the world for the better. As they consider their future personal plans, they continue to explore new ways to help others tell and share their stories.”