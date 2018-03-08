Iron Man director Jon Favreau to create live-action Star Wars TV series

The actor and director will executive produce and write the new series for Disney’s upcoming on-demand platform

If you thought the millions of extra trilogies coming to cinemas were too much Star Wars then buckle up – because LucasFilm has revealed that Iron Man and The Jungle Book director Jon Favreau is making them a live-action Star Wars TV series.

The series, which will air exclusively on Disney’s upcoming on-demand service (intended as a rival to Netflix) is understood to be one of many Star Wars TV series in the works, and will mark the franchise’s first foray into live-action TV after many years of trying (previously, Star Wars TV series have been animated). Favreau will write and executive produce the series.

“If you told me at 11 years old that I would be getting to tell stories in the Star Wars universe, I wouldn’t have believed you,” Favreau said in a statement.

“I can’t wait to embark upon this exciting adventure.”

“I couldn’t be more excited about Jon coming on board to produce and write for the new direct-to-consumer platform,” added Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy.

“Jon brings the perfect mix of producing and writing talent, combined with a fluency in the Star Wars universe. This series will allow Jon the chance to work with a diverse group of writers and directors and give Lucasfilm the opportunity to build a robust talent base.”

Favreau has a long history of working on Disney projects, previously kicking off the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Iron Man and Iron Man 2 (which he also acted in) and executive producing the Avengers franchise before making the smash-hit live-action remake of Jungle Book in 2016.

Most recently he has reprised his role as Iron Man’s bodyguard “Happy” Hogan in Spider-Man: Homecoming, and is at work on another remake of Disney’s classic The Lion King.

But while Favreau’s Star Wars credentials are unquestionable – he’s a lifelong fan, has had voice roles in animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars and will appear in May’s Solo: A Star Wars story – his appointment is sure to disappoint some fans of the franchise, who have noted the high preponderance of white male filmmakers in the key creative positions of every Star Wars film to date (currently, 96% of all existing and upcoming Star Wars films are written and directed by white men).

Still, we’ll be intrigued to see what he has planned for this new adventure in a galaxy far, far away. Watch this space for more details of this currently untitled series as we get it.

The untitled Star Wars live-action series does not yet have a release date