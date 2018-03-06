New on Netflix: the best movies and TV shows released every day

Your daily guide to everything recently added to Netflix UK – discover the best new shows and movies to stream now

Tuesday 6th March:

The wildly popular French comedian performs his first English language set. If you love podcasts, his story of trying to break America is a must listen.

Monday 5th March: Calvary

Darkly comic drama about a Catholic priest in the west of Ireland (the brilliant Brendan Gleeson) who's life is anonymously threatened by a member of his community.

Friday 2nd March: Flint Town

A powerful documentary series telling the story of Flint, Michigan through the eyes of both its beleaguered police force and the citizens who have lost faith in law enforcement.

Thursday 1st March: Designated Survivor season 2

As the Beast from the East bites, get addicted to this West Wing-meets-24 treat from the US. New episodes of Designated Survivor starring Kiefer Sutherland are released on Netflix in the UK every Thursday following their US broadcasts. However, if you haven't watched it yet, all 21 episodes from the first season are already available.

Wednesday 28th February: 10 Cloverfield Lane

John Goodman keeps Mary Elizabeth Winstead captive in an underground shelter, allegedly for her own good, after a widespread chemical attack. But does he have sinister intentions? It's easily the best of the Cloverfield Bunch.

Tuesday 27th February: Derren Brown – The Push

The master manipulator brings his last Channel 4 special (previously known as Pushed to the Edge) to Netflix. It finds him orchestrating a scenario in which an unwitting member of the public is willed to commit murder.

Monday 26th February: Ugly Delicious – season 1

A funny, earthy travelogue that travels the globe looking for the best, simplest comfort food, finding the best exponents of classic dishes like barbecued meat or pizza. But it has a wider purpose, tracking the political impact of fusion and multi-ethnic cookery. An episode about fried rice, for example, becomes an intriguing essay on Chinese-American culture.

Sunday 25th February: The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale

Netflix's comedy sketch and entertainment show streams weekly with a new episode released every Sunday. Community star Joel McHale leads with Bridesmaids director Paul Feig as exec producer. This week Frozen and The Good Place star Kristen Bell guest stars.

Saturday 24th February: Seven Seconds

The death of a 15-year-old African American teenager in Jersey leads to police cover-up and conspiracy in this new Netflix Original TV series. The provocative drama is created by Veena Sud, the showrunner responsible for adapting Danish hit The Killing for the US.

Friday 23rd February: Mute

Director Duncan Jones has finally found a home for Mute, a labour of love in the vein of his brilliant sci-fi chamber piece Moon. The film follows Alexander Skarsgard (Big Little Lies) as Leo – a bartender who is unable to speak as a result of a childhood accident – on a search for his missing girlfriend.

Thursday 22nd February: The Interview

Ah, the halcyon days of 2014, when the greatest threat to international relations between North Korea and the USA was this comedy from James Franco and Seth Rogen, who star as a TV show and producer wrapped up in a CIA plot to assassinate Kim Jong-Un.

Wednesday 21st February: Brave Miss World

This deeply affecting documentary tells the story of Linor Abargil, an Israeli beauty pageant contestant who was raped in the weeks leading up to her Miss World win at the age of 18. It explores the way in which the assault changed the course of her life, and follows her as she helps rape survivors around the world to tell their story.

Tuesday 20th February: Hellboy

Guillermo del Toro took home the best director award at the Baftas on Sunday – overdue recognition for his 30-plus year career, which is dotted with gothic romance gems like Crimson Peak and otherworldly fairytales like Pan's Labyrinth and Shape of Water. Here, he puts his spin on comic book hero/demon Hellboy. It's a good chance to catch up with this before the upcoming David Harbour-fronted reboot relegates it to obscurity.

Monday 19th February: FullMetal Alchemist

A live action adaptation of the hit Japanese manga series, FullMetal Alchemist is part of Netflix's huge expansion of Japanese Original content. The win for Japanese viewers is a win for the rest of us too – dive straight in to the new movie or check out the original series first.