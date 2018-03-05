Claire Underwood is just getting started in new teaser for House of Cards’ final season

Netflix has released the first glimpse of the final season of House of Cards, and it sees Robin Wright’s Claire Underwood take centre stage in the oval office.

The short clip focuses on the White House under its first female president (Wright’s character was sworn in during last season’s finale). The camera passes through the hallways – and past a portrait of former president Bill Clinton – before arriving at Claire’s desk, where she declares to the camera: “we’re just getting started”. Check the teaser out below via the show’s official Twitter account.

We're just getting started. pic.twitter.com/h2XafRynew — House of Cards (@HouseofCards) March 5, 2018

The streaming service’s flagship drama has had a tumultuous few months. Back in October, production on the new season was halted after Star Trek: Discovery star Anthony Rapp alleged that Kevin Spacey had sexually assaulted him in 1986 when he was 14 years old. Eight current and former members of the House of Cards cast and crew subsequently came forward to accuse Spacey of sexually inappropriate behaviour, and the star was abruptly axed from the show – leaving the cast and crew with a mountain to climb to get it back on track without its leading man.

After an extended production break, it was announced in December that the series would film an eight-episode sixth season this year, with Wright in the lead role. Subsequently, it was announced that Greg Kinnear and Diane Lane would join up with the cast for its final run of episodes.

House of Cards season six will be released on Netflix in Autumn 2018