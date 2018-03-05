Accessibility Links

Black Mirror season five confirmed

Black Mirror season five confirmed

Netflix reveals in a new video teaser that Charlie Brooker's anthology series will "be right back" with more episodes

Black Mirror logo (Netflix, HF)

Black Mirror will return for a fifth season, Netflix has confirmed, with writer Charlie Brooker reuniting with executive producer Annabel Jones for more unsettling stories and technological terrors.

“The future will be brighter than ever,” a post on Black Mirror’s official Twitter feed said, along with a video featuring scenes from series’ past and a message promising to “Be Right Back” – the title of an episode from series two.

Netflix has not yet confirmed a return date for season five. Season four was released at the very end of 2017.

The streaming service has also not confirmed how many episodes will be in season five, although since Black Mirror moved from Channel 4 to Netflix, there have been six episodes per season.

The first four seasons of Black Mirror are all available to stream on Netflix in the UK.

All about Black Mirror

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

