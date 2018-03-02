Accessibility Links

Watch the first trailer for Ricky Gervais’s new Netflix stand-up special

The one-off show titled Humanity will be released on the streaming service on 13th March

Ricky Gervais: Humanity (Netflix, EH)

Netflix has released a one-minute trailer for Ricky Gervais’s new stand-up special – and in it, the comedian is already comparing himself to Jesus.

The one-off show is entitled Humanity – although, as Gervais points out, he doesn’t know why he’s called it that because he’s “not a big fan”.

Humanity will be Gervais’s first stand-up comedy special in eight years. His new material will take aim at ageing, celebrity and a society that “takes everything personally”.

Netflix has commissioned a second stand-up special from Gervais, the title of which is yet to be decided.

Gervais is also writing a six-part series for the streaming service about a suicidal man.

