Netflix movies and TV shows that will make you feel warm inside

As freezing weather hits the UK, beat the snow, stay inside and binge on these feel-good Netflix hits

The Beast from the East is biting – but we can beat it by bingeing.

With freezing weather hitting the UK, there’s no better excuse to stay in an enjoy the ultimate duvet day in front of the TV.

Check out some of the best movies and TV shows that are guaranteed to make you feel all warm and fuzzy inside. Watch them all on Netflix now…

La La Land

Forget the crappy British weather and feel the warmth of LA sun on your skin. Then bask in the warm glow that is Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling. Watch on Netflix

Eddie the Eagle

A little snow and ice didn’t stop this British legend. Maybe the rail companies could pick up some tips? Watch on Netflix

The Good Place

It’s the hottest US comedy on TV right now, so what better time to get stuck in that when it’s cold outside? Each 20-minute episode breezes by, but the comedy builds with every minute you spend with Kristen Bell & co. Watch on Netflix

Miranda

The ideal duvet day comfort food – Miranda Hart’s BBC comedy is the perfect excuse not to leave the house. Watch on Netflix

Friends

When the snow starts to fall, they’ll be there for you. Watch on Netflix

Pride

Gay rights activists in London join forces with striking Welsh miners. A feel-good flick for any time of the year. Watch on Netflix

Queer Eye

Relaunched for a new era on Netflix and featuring an all-new ‘Fab Five’, Queer Eye has quickly found the mix of sass and soul that made the original such a hit. Watch on Netflix

Poldark

Warm your cockles with Ross Poldark: Aidan Turner and Eleanor Tomlinson are just the stars to curl up with on a cold night. Watch on Netflix

Philomena

What could be a brutal story of the Irish adoption system is given real heart thanks to fantastic performances from Judi Dench and Steve Coogan. Watch on Netflix

Gilmore Girls

Escape to Stars Hollow for a mega binge of seven seasons of Gilmore Girls – not to mention the 2016 reboot. Watch on Netflix

Mamma Mia!

Find some winter sun without leaving your living room. Like La La Land above, it’s pure escapism. Watch on Netflix

Fireplace for your Home

Yes, it’s an actual log fire for your television. Naff? You cold-hearted soul… Watch on Netflix