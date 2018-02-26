New on Netflix in March 2018: the best movies and TV shows coming soon

Marvel's Jessica Jones, Love, Designated Survivor, A Series of Unfortunate Events and Annihilation starring Natalie Portman are all released on Netflix UK this spring

It’s not quite spring yet, but there are already signs that winter is coming to an end. For one, there are some beautiful new shows sprouting up on Netflix UK, including new episodes of Designated Survivor, Love and Jessica Jones.

There’s also plenty of fantastic Original films dropping too, including Annihilation, Alex Garland’s hotly anticipated follow-up to Ex Machina. It’s a female-led sci-fi which stars Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson and Jennifer Jason Leigh, and the reviews from the US – where it has already received a cinematic release – are very, very good.

Elsewhere, Jared Leto stars as an American soldier in Japan who gets involved with the Yakuza in The Outsider.

There are a few classics arriving this month, too, led by Tribe Called Quest documentary Beats Rhymes and Life, Kramer Vs Kramer and German WW2 drama Downfall.

Here is everything coming to Netflix UK in March 2018.

Thursday 1st March

Designated Survivor: season 2 weekly eps of the brilliantly absurd Kiefer Sutherland drama begin again. New episodes will stream every Thursday.

21 Thunder: Season 1 Like American football drama Friday Night Lights, but with *actual* football (soccer)

Carrie (1976) A bullied teenager exacts her revenge in this bloody Stephen King adaptation

Milk Sean Penn stars in this biopic of gay rights activist Harvey Milk

Downfall The last days of Adolf Hitler – try to look past the parodies and see this for the great film it is.

Calvary Black comedy about a Catholic priest in the west of Ireland (the brilliant Brendan Gleeson) who’s life is anonymously threatened by a member of his community

Misery Psychopathic fangirl Kathy Bates traps her favourite author in her house

Friday 2nd March

Girls Incarcerated: Season 1 Documentary following the lives of teenage girls incarcerated in a maximum security juvenile detention centre

Flint Town: season 1 Examining the state of law enforcement in the USA through the lens of the Flint, Michigan police department. A true crime documentary on Netflix? Prepare the Making a Murderer comparisons…

Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels of A Tribe Called Quest The trials and tribulations of the legendary hip-hop outfit, driven by the tumultuous relationship between bandleaders Q-Tip and the late Phife Dawg

Saturday 3rd March

Whitney: Can I Be Me Nick Broomfield delves into the life of the troubled singer, who passed away in 2012

Tuesday 6th March

Borderline: season 1 New Scandi crime drama

Gad Elmaleh: American Dream The wildly popular French comedian performs his first English language set. If you love podcasts, his story of trying to break America is a must listen.

Thursday 8th March

Marvel’s Jessica Jones: season 2 The superhero-turned-PI returns, and she doesn’t seem to have quite shaken off the clutches of David Tennant’s Kilgrave

Riverdale: season 2 The supernatural teen drama returns from a short break

Ladies First The inspirational tale of Deepika Kumari, who rose from poverty to become the no.1 archer in the world at the age of 18

Midnight Special Top notch sci-fi from Jeff Nichols (Mud, Take Shelter) starring Michael Shannon as the father of a young boy with otherworldly gifts

Friday 9th March

Love: season 3 The final chapter of least romantic comedy ever

Nailed It: season 1 Aspiring bakers attempt to recreate edible masterpieces for a $10,000 cash prize. The US haven’t quite found their version of GBBO yet, could this be it?

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction: Malala Yousafzai The Nobel prize winning women’s rights activist joins David Letterman on his Netflix chat show

The Outsider Original Netflix film starring Jared Leto as an American soldier in post-war Japan who gets involved with the Yakuza

Saturday 10th March

The Jungle Book (2016) Before Beyoncé blows us all away as Nala in the Live action remake of The Lion King next year, revisit Jon Favreau’s take on this classic Disney tale

Monday 12th March

Annihilation Biologist Lena (Natalie Portman) heads into a strange, quarantined zone in the US to try to save her husband.

Tuesday 13th March

Ricky Gervais: Humanity Gervais is back with a new and very well received stand-up tour

Friday 16th March

On My Block: season 1 New sitcom set in inner-city Los Angeles

Benji Marley and Me, but with kids and, presumably, a happy ending

Take Your Pills Tracking the Adderall trend in the USA

Wild Wild Country: season 1 A documentary series which delves into the story of a cult leader who built a utopian city in Oregon in the 1980s. It didn’t quite go to plan…

Tuesday 20th March

The Standups: season 2 Amateur comics take to the stage

Guardians of the Galaxy The funniest Avengers are back on Netflix

Friday 23rd March

The Mechanism: season 1 Brazilian Original series about corruption in the oil and construction industries

The Defiant Ones How Dr Dre and former Apple Music head Jimmy Iovine built the Beats empire

Alexa & Katie: season 1 Teen comedy about two best friends battling cancer

Santa Clarita Diet: season 2 Drew Barrymore’s cannibal comedy is back for seconds

Game Over, Man! The Workaholics team lead this comic action flick

Sunday 25th March

The Man from UNCLE Henry Cavill stars as a CIA agent working with the KGB to stop a mysterious criminal organisation

Tuesday 27th March

Prisoners Denis Villeneuve’s powerful drama about child abduction, which stars Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal

Friday 30th March

A Series of Unfortunate Events: season 2 Neil Patrick Harris is back for more villainous treachery

Rapture: season 1 Documentary which showcases hip-hop’s impact on global culture

The Other Guys Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg team up to fight bad guys

Captain America: Civil War The Avengers are pre-occupied with in-fighting as a greater threat lurches in the background

Happy Anniversary Indie rom-com starring Noel Wells (Master of None) and Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation) as a couple on the brink of breaking up

Saturday 31st March

Nightcrawler Jake Gyllenhaal goes full creep as a TV journalist in pursuit of danger to make his name in 24-hour news

Stepbrothers Silly comedy starring Will Ferrell and John C Reilly

Labyrinth Musical fantasy from Jim Henson, David Bowie and George Lucas

Whiplash A deeply intense portrait of obsession from La La Land director Damien Chazelle

Kramer vs Kramer Drama tracing the fallout of Ted (Dustin Hoffman) and Joanna’s (Meryl Streep) divorce

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets Luc Besson sci-fi starring Cara Delevingne

God’s Own Country An intense relationship with a Romanian migrant worker sets Yorkshire farmer Jonny on a new path

Churchill The lesser known Churchill biopic from 2017, starring Brian Cox as the legendary Prime Minister

The Hitman’s Bodyguard Ryan Reynolds stars as Samuel L Jackson’s bodyguard. Go figure