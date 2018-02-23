Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
On Demand
“Excited” David Tennant teases Good Omens: “It’s quite unlike anything I’ve ever been in before”

“Excited” David Tennant teases Good Omens: “It’s quite unlike anything I’ve ever been in before”

The Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett novel is coming to our screens and David Tennant couldn't be more psyched for you to see it

FIRST LOOK - Amazons Good Omens

Here’s a good omen about Good Omens: David Tennant has teased that it is going to be “quite special” – and unlike anything we’ve seen before.

Advertisement

The ex-Doctor Who star, who plays Earth-loving demon Crowley in Amazon Prime’s upcoming adaptation of the Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett novel, is getting “rather excited” about how the show is shaping up.

He and co-star Michael Sheen (angel Aziraphale) recently had a chance to watch a “sizzle reel” or rough trailer.

“It’s quite hard tonally to get a grip on what Good Omens is, because it’s this very unique world that comes from Terry and Neil’s novel and from the scripts, which Neil has adapted pretty faithfully from that novel,” Tennant told The Herald.

“I think it’s quite unlike anything I’ve ever been in before and possibly anything many people have seen before.

“It’s like a sort of fairy tale with a kind of very real world setting. It’s a farce and it’s also deeply serious, it’s all things at once and not quite any one of them. If the rest of the show turns out like this early trailer that we’ve all seen I think it’s going to be quite special.”

Advertisement

Good Omens will be released next year

Tags

All about Good Omens

FIRST LOOK - Amazons Good Omens
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Jessica Jones season one poster (Netflix, JG)

Coming soon Everything you need to know about Jessica Jones season 2

Jodie Whittaker's Doctor and the new Doctor Who logo (BBC, HF)

Here’s why first ever female Doctor Who Jodie Whittaker will be a HUGE hit in Asia

Mark Gatiss and Steve Pemberton (Getty, JG)

Mark Gatiss and Steve Pemberton join Neil Gaiman’s Good Omens

Books becoming TV shows in 2018

15 books to read before the TV adaptations air in 2018

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more