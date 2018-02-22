The best 90s movies on Netflix UK

From Quentin Tarantino masterpiece Pulp Fiction to Heartbreaking holocaust drama Schindler's List, there is no shortage of fine 90s flicks

As we await Jon Favreau’s live-action Lion King remake and the reboot of every single one of your favourite 1990s TV shows, thankfully there is plenty of nostalgia mining to be done on Netflix.

The streaming service is awash with defining films from the 90s, including James Cameron’s Titanic, holocaust drama Schindler’s List and the Coen Brothers’ classic The Big Lebowski.

Check out our list of the best 1990s films on Netflix UK below.

Pulp Fiction

Quentin Tarantino’s magnum opus: a series of interweaving tales of the criminal underworld with a stunning cast that features Uma Thurman, Samuel L Jackson, John Travolta, Ving Rhames and Bruce Willis. Watch on Netflix

The Shawshank Redemption

Now in it’s umpteenth year as the top rated film on IMDB, The Shawshank Redemption is there for a reason – the movie that should be on every user’s watchlist. Watch on Netflix

Dazed and Confused

A fresh-faced Matthew McConaughey leads Richard Linklater’s ode to 1970s youth culture. Watch on Netflix

Cruel Intentions

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillipe are powerless to the whims of evil step-sister Sarah Michelle Gellar. The soundtrack, packed with angst-y hits from Placebo, The Verve and Aimee Mann, is a real standout. Watch on Netflix

The Big Lebowski

Long live The Dude, the least likely hero from any crime caper ever. Watch on Netflix

Titanic

Boy meets girl. Boat meets iceberg. You know the rest… Watch on Netflix

Good Will Hunting

A young genius (Matt Damon) enters the tutelage of a psychologist (Robin Williams) who attempts to guide him away from a life of mediocrity. Watch on Netflix

Scent of a Woman

Al Pacino bagged his first (and only) Oscar after this magnificent performance as a blind, retired army colonel. Watch on Netflix

Notting Hill

Just when we thought there was no more to be said about the retro British greatness of Notting Hill, Oscar-winning director Barry Jenkins drunk tweeted his way through watching the film over someone’s shoulder on a plane. Yes, Julia Roberts is divine, and Hugh Grant is, well, Hugh Grant. Watch on Netflix

Men in Black

Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones form an unlikely comedic duo as government agents on the hunt for extra-terrestrial beings. Watch on Netflix

A Bronx Tale

Robert de Niro’s directorial debut is a gangster classic in the vein of GoodFellas and The Godfather. Scorsese is so present you can almost picture him peering over de Niro’s shoulder. Watch on Netflix

Fargo

Frances McDormand, William H Macy and the Coen brothers popularised the Minnesota accent with this black comedy about a pregnant police chief on the hunt for a serial killer. With the Coens coming to Netflix for their first ever TV series, now is the time to watch their seminal 90s film. Watch on Netflix

Matilda

Over 20 years later, and we still haven’t quite gotten over the scene in which poor old Bruce Bogtrotter is forced to eat an entire chocolate fudge cake. Nevertheless, this story about a young girl with telekinetic powers is a children’s classic. Watch on Netflix

Schindler’s List

Liam Neeson and Ralph Fiennes put in career best performances in this dark but uplifting tale about a factory owner who saved 1,200 Jewish lives during the Holocaust. Watch on Netflix