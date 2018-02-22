New on Netflix: the best movies and TV shows released every day

Your daily guide to everything recently added to Netflix UK – discover the best new shows and movies to stream now

From the biggest movie releases to the best TV series available to watch on Netflix, check out all the best new movies and TV shows to watch on Netflix UK.

Advertisement

With a new show to stream added to the list every day, you’ll never be stuck for what to watch on Netflix again. Check out the list below…

Thursday 22nd February: The Interview

Ah, the halcyon days of 2014, when the greatest threat to international relations between North Korea and the USA was this comedy from James Franco and Seth Rogen, who star as a TV show and producer wrapped up in a CIA plot to assassinate Kim Jong-Un. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 21st February: Brave Miss World

This deeply affecting documentary tells the story of Linor Abargil, an Israeli beauty pageant contestant who was raped in the weeks leading up to her Miss World win at the age of 18. It explores the way in which the assault changed the course of her life, and follows her as she helps rape survivors around the world to tell their story. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 20th February: Hellboy

Guillermo del Toro took home the best director award at the Baftas on Sunday – overdue recognition for his 30-plus year career, which is dotted with gothic romance gems like Crimson Peak and otherworldly fairytales like Pan’s Labyrinth and Shape of Water. Here, he puts his spin on comic book hero/demon Hellboy. It’s a good chance to catch up with this before the upcoming David Harbour-fronted reboot relegates it to obscurity. Watch on Netflix

Monday 19th February: FullMetal Alchemist

A live action adaptation of the hit Japanese manga series, FullMetal Alchemist is part of Netflix’s huge expansion of Japanese Original content. The win for Japanese viewers is a win for the rest of us too – dive straight in to the new movie or check out the original series first. Watch on Netflix

Friday 16th February: Everything Sucks!

This retro reference heavy comedy drama follows a group of misfit high school teens and their equally misfit parents in Oregon in 1996. It’s all here: geeks, freaks, girls, paper fortune tellers, and really slow internet… Just be glad you’re not trying to watch on dial-up. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 15th February: Chris Rock – Tambourine

“You’d think every once in a while the cops would shoot a white kid just to make it look good,” Rock says at the beginning of his first standup special in 10 years. He’s unafraid, as ever, to find humour in serious topics. He doesn’t let himself off the hook, touching upon his infidelity and his addiction to pornography. It’s a brilliant, at times brutal, hour of comedy. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 14th February: The Pursuit of Happyness

Will Smith reins in his customary exuberance to deliver a beautifully understated performance as real-life San Francisco father Chris Gardner, who, in the 1980s, battled against astonishing adversity to achieve his American Dream. Gardner’s child is brilliantly played by Smith’s real-life son Jaden. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 13th February: The Peanuts Movie

Sixty-five years after US cartoonist Charles M Schulz first created Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy and the rest of the Peanuts pack, and 35 years since the most recent feature release, they finally make a return to cinemas with this cute and charmingly computer-generated outing. Watch on Netflix

Monday 12th February: Seeing Allred

A glimpse into the world of American women’s rights attorney Gloria Allred, who, across a 40 year career has taken on Donald Trump, Bill Cosby and Harvey Weinstein. Watch on Netflix

Friday 9th February: My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: George Clooney

The second episode in David Letterman’s laid back long form interview show: actor George Clooney is a suave follow-up to the opening exchange with Barack Obama. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 8th February: 8 Mile

His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy. There’s vomit on his sweater already, mom’s spaghetti – Eminem’s hip hop origin movie has arrived on Netflix. Watch here

Wednesday 7th February: Queer Eye

Queer Eye for the Straight Guy is back – with a brand new ‘Fab Five’. The cult US reality series returns for a brand new run of eight episodes. Find out more about the series and the five new stars here. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 6th February: Fred Armisen – Standup for Drummers

A very niche standup special from former Saturday Night Live cast-member and impersonation maestro Fred Armisen. Watch on Netflix

Monday 5th February: The Cloverfield Paradox

No marketing, no prior warning – just one trailer released during the Super Bowl, and that’s it. A multimillion dollar movie available instantly. Does the film hang together? Well, probably not. But when the tease is this good, that probably won’t stop you watching it, will it? Watch on Netflix

Friday 2nd February: Coach Snoop

Notoriously hedonistic rapper Snoop Dogg displays his socially aware side in a heart-warming reality-doc. Snoop mentors disadvantaged LA boys playing in a football (American) league that he has inaugurated himself. Can he stop them making the mistakes he made as a youth? Watch on Netflix

Thursday 1st February: Damnation – season 1

Advertisement

A farmers’ strike in 1930s Iowa is the setting for a drama about the eternal battle between haves and have-nots. It trots through themes of wealth, power, sex and violence like countless other dramas, but it has a grand old time doing it and looks grimly stylish. In the cast are Killian Scott – Augustus Dove in Ripper Street – as a fiery preacher and Melinda Page Hamilton as a ruthless strikebearer-for-hire. Watch on Netflix