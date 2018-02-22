The best 90s movies on Netflix
From Quentin Tarantino masterpiece Pulp Fiction to Heartbreaking holocaust drama Schindler's List, there is no shortage of fine flicks from the 1990s
As we await Jon Favreau’s live-action Lion King remake and the reboot of every single one of your favourite 1990s TV shows, thankfully there is plenty of nostalgia mining to be done on Netflix.
The streaming service is awash with defining films from the 90s, including James Cameron’s Titanic, holocaust drama Schindler’s List and the Coen Brothers’ classic The Big Lebowski.
Check out our list of the best 1990s films on Netflix UK below.
Pulp Fiction
Quentin Tarantino’s magnum opus: a series of interweaving tales of the criminal underworld with a stunning cast that features Uma Thurman, Samuel L Jackson, John Travolta, Ving Rhames and Bruce Willis. Watch on Netflix
The Shawshank Redemption
Now in it’s umpteenth year as the top rated film on IMDB, The Shawshank Redemption is there for a reason – the movie that should be on every user’s watchlist. Watch on Netflix
Dazed and Confused
A fresh-faced Matthew McConaughey leads Richard Linklater’s ode to 1970s youth culture. Watch on Netflix
Cruel Intentions
Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillipe are powerless to the whims of evil step-sister Sarah Michelle Gellar. The soundtrack, packed with angst-y hits from Placebo, The Verve and Aimee Mann, is a real standout. Watch on Netflix
The Big Lebowski
Long live The Dude, the least likely hero from any crime caper ever. Watch on Netflix
Titanic
Boy meets girl. Boat meets iceberg. You know the rest… Watch on Netflix
Good Will Hunting
A young genius (Matt Damon) enters the tutelage of a psychologist (Robin Williams) who attempts to guide him away from a life of mediocrity. Watch on Netflix
Scent of a Woman
Al Pacino bagged his first (and only) Oscar after this magnificent performance as a blind, retired army colonel. Watch on Netflix
Notting Hill
Just when we thought there was no more to be said about the retro British greatness of Notting Hill, Oscar-winning director Barry Jenkins drunk tweeted his way through watching the film over someone’s shoulder on a plane. Yes, Julia Roberts is divine, and Hugh Grant is, well, Hugh Grant. Watch on Netflix
Men in Black
Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones form an unlikely comedic duo as government agents on the hunt for extra-terrestrial beings. Watch on Netflix
A Bronx Tale
Robert de Niro’s directorial debut is a gangster classic in the vein of GoodFellas and The Godfather. Scorsese is so present you can almost picture him peering over de Niro’s shoulder. Watch on Netflix
Fargo
Frances McDormand, William H Macy and the Coen brothers popularised the Minnesota accent with this black comedy about a pregnant police chief on the hunt for a serial killer. With the Coens coming to Netflix for their first ever TV series, now is the time to watch their seminal 90s film. Watch on Netflix
Matilda
Over 20 years later, and we still haven’t quite gotten over the scene in which poor old Bruce Bogtrotter is forced to eat an entire chocolate fudge cake. Nevertheless, this story about a young girl with telekinetic powers is a children’s classic. Watch on Netflix
Schindler’s List
Liam Neeson and Ralph Fiennes put in career best performances in this dark but uplifting tale about a factory owner who saved 1,200 Jewish lives during the Holocaust. Watch on Netflix