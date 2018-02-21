New on BBC iPlayer: the best TV shows and box sets released every day

Watch and catch up on the best new BBC series and shows, with new iPlayer highlights released daily



From releasing whole series in one go as box sets to streaming original shows and BBC3 online exclusives, the BBC is making more and more of its content available online sooner via iPlayer.



Wednesday 21st February: Mum

Series two of critically acclaimed comedy Mum is airing on BBC2 every Tuesday. But if you missed out on the series first time round, the whole of series one is also available to watch online. Watch on iPlayer

Read more: Lesley Manville returns in BBC2’s quietly brilliant comedy Mum

Tuesday 20th February: Life and Death Row: The Mass Execution

In Arkansas, USA, eight men are scheduled to be executed in just ten days. BBC cameras follow both the families of the victims and the condemned men in the build-up to each execution. The first episode was aired on Sunday 18th February, but the whole four-part series is available to watch online now. Watch on iPlayer

Read more: Life and Death Row: the Mass Execution – a valiant, important attempt to tell an astonishing story

Monday 19th February: Strike: The Cuckoo’s Calling

JK Rowling’s – sorry, ‘Robert Galbraith’s’ – crime series of novels has been turned into a brilliantly addictive BBC1 drama. The series first aired last year, but ahead of the latest instalment airing on BBC1 later this February, all the previous episodes are now available to watch again on iPlayer.

There’s also a handy ‘story so far’, just in case you need reminding what happened in The Cuckoo’s Calling and The Silkworm. Watch on iPlayer

Read more: How Strike filmed Tom Burke’s missing leg scenes

Sunday 18th February: Troy: Fall of a City

The BBC’s epic new weekend drama airs at the slightly weird time of 9.10pm on Saturdays. If the timing caught you off guard – or if you’d rather save the show for a quiet night in – then iPlayer is your saviour. Sadly the eight-part series won’t be released as a box set all in one go, so we’ve got a while wait a while before that famous wooden horse comes rolling into view… Watch on iPlayer

Read more: Meet the cast of Troy: Fall of a City

Saturday 17th February: Winter Olympics highlights

With Lizzy Yarnold, Izzy Atkin and Elise Christie all in action for Team GB today, are we in for a Super Saturday sequel at the Winter Olympics? iPlayer has two-minute highlight packages of all the key action, and you can watch events in full if you want to catch up on the early morning events. Watch on iPlayer