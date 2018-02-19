Did Helena Bonham Carter use her Bafta outfit to cheekily hint at her role in The Crown

The star has been widely rumoured as Vanessa Kirby's replacement in the Netflix drama

It’s the question that has been on everyone’s lips for weeks – will Helena Bonham Carter be replacing Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret in The Crown season three?

If the veteran actress’ bag at the Baftas is anything to go by, then the answer is a resounding yes.

The star was seen with a bag emblazoned with the word “Queen” fanning further flames to the speculation that she will be joining Olivia Colman in the next series of Peter Morgan’s hugely successful series based on the life of Queen Elizabeth II.

The handbag also said “all I need is love and WiFi” on the back, but no matter…

If true, it’s the worst kept secret in the industry. Back in January, London’s Evening Standard reported that Bonham Carter was “all but confirmed” to join the cast of the royal Netflix drama, taking on the role of the Queen’s rebellious younger sister.

Shortly thereafter, Vanessa Kirby dropped a massive hint that the rumours were true, sharing a picture on Instagram of herself and Bonham Carter with The Crown’s official account tagged in the description.

We’re still in the dark over who will be filling Matt Smith’s role in the series, not to mention who will be replacing the rest of the cast, but this one feels pretty nailed on.

The Crown series 3 is expected to arrive on Netflix in late 2018/ early 2019