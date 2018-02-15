Alec Baldwin and Jeff Daniels hunt Osama Bin Ladin in the new trailer for Amazon’s The Looming Tower

Amazon Prime Video has revealed a new trailer for new series The Looming Tower, which sees stars Alec Baldwin and Jeff Daniels star in the story of the rising threat of Osama Bin Laden in pre-9/11 USA.

The series, which is based on a Pulitzer prize-winning non-fiction book by Lawrence Wright, examines the work of intelligence agencies the CIA and FBI in tracking the growing influence of Al Qaeda before the September 11th attacks.

The ten-part series also, according to a statement from Amazon, takes a “controversial look at how the rivalry between the CIA and FBI may have inadvertently set the stage for the tragedy of 9/11 and the war in Iraq.”

The Looming Tower is helmed by Academy Award winner Alex Gibney, who is best known for his documentary investigation into the church of scientology (Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief). It was adapted by Foxcatcher writer Dan Futterman.

Watch the trailer below.

The series also stars Peter Sarsgaard (Jackie), Michael Stuhlbarg (Call Me By Your Name, The Shape of Water), Tahar Rahim (A Prophet) and Virginia Kull (Big Little Lies).

The Looming Tower will be released weekly on Amazon Prime Video from 1st March 2018.