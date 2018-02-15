Top 50 Netflix movies available now

There are some brilliant Oscar-winning, genre-changing, thought-provoking movies streaming right now on Netflix UK...

Struggling to find a movie on Netflix you actually want to watch? Compared to its incredible TV series, sometimes Netflix’s film recommendations can be a little bit… frustrating.

But don’t worry: there are plenty of brilliant cult favourites and award-winning movies starring Hollywood’s great and good hidden on Netflix UK. You just need to know where to look.

Updated 15th February 2018

This Oscar-winning tearjerker tells the real-life story of the ill-fated RMS Titanic – as well as the now iconic love affair between young aristocrat Rose (Kate Winslet) and happy-go-lucky artist Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio.) Watch on Netflix

Netflix continues to try to discover original movies that break through during awards season. Period drama Mudbound deserves to. Directed by Dee Rees and featuring a beautifully balanced ensemble cast from Carey Mulligan to Mary J Blige, this is a bittersweet story of racial tensions and family bonds in post-World War II America. The movie has been nominated for four Oscars, including Best Supporting Actress for Mary J Blige. Watch on Netflix

The definitive 80s coming-of-age movie – don’t ever grow up. Watch on Netflix

Pulp Fiction

Uma Thurman, Bruce Willis, Christopher Walken – all outclassed by the revitalised John Travolta and the then largely unknown Samuel L Jackson. Quentin Tarantino definitely knew how to pick ’em. Watch on Netflix

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)

The true story of Wild West outlaws Butch Cassidy (Paul Newman), and his partner Harry Longabaugh, the Sundance Kid (Robert Redford), who are on the run after a string of train robberies. Watch on Netflix

