Is Arrow on Netflix?

How to watch and stream the superhero series

Arrow is a superhero series based on DC Comics’ Green Arrow – a wealthy playboy who becomes a superhero.

Played by Stephen Amell, the hero fights crime and corruption with his weapon of choice – yes, you guessed it – a bow and arrow.

It originally premiered on the network CW in the US in 2012, the show is now in its sixth series.

Arrow currently airs on Thursday nights on Sky 1 in the UK, but the first four seasons are available to watch for free for Amazon Prime subscribers. Season five is available to rent or buy on Amazon Instant, or you could pick up a NOW TV pass to watch them as soon as they air on Sky.

Unfortunately for Netflix subscribers, the Arrowverse hasn’t yet made it onto the streaming site.