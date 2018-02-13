15 best romantic movies on Netflix

Can you feel the love tonight? From romcoms to tearjerkers, check out the best romantic movies streaming on Netflix UK

Whether a Valentine’s Day all-nighter or just a chilled Friday night in, cosy up with 15 of the absolute best romantic movies available on Netflix UK.

Ryan Gosling. Emma Stone. Music. Romance. If there was any film better designed to banish the blues, it’s La La Land. Sit back, cosy up and take flight. Watch on Netflix

Notting Hill

Just when we thought there was no more to be said about the retro British greatness of Notting Hill, Oscar-winning director Barry Jenkins drunk tweeted his way through watching the film over someone’s shoulder on a plane. Yes, Julia Roberts is divine, and Hugh Grant is, well, Hugh Grant. Watch on Netflix

The Notebook

A shameless tearjerker (but there’s no harm in blubbing in front of your date, right?), The Notebook just knows how to press all the right emotional buttons. Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams star. Watch on Netflix