Is Only Fools and Horses on Netflix?

Everything you need to know to watch and stream the classic sitcom with Del Boy and Rodney

Only Fools and Horses, the sitcom created by the late great John Sullivan, is one of the most beloved British comedies of all time.

The show’s story of David Jason’s market trader Derek “Del Boy” Trotter and brother Rodney (Nicholas Lyndhurst) has given us some of TV ‘s most memorable moments ever – from the pair running through the streets in Batman and Robin costumes to Del falling through a bar, everyone has their favourite.

As well as Del and Rodney, Only Fools and Horses’ Peckham’s streets are populated by the likes of sofa-bound Grandad Trotter (Lennard Pearce), Uncle Albert (Buster Merryfield), Trigger (Roger Lloyd-Pack) and Boycie (John Challis).

Only Fools and Horses won the BAFTA TV award for best comedy series in 1985,1988 and 1996, and was nominated in 1983, 1986, 1989, 1990 and 1991.

Its 1996 special Time on Our Hands, the last episode to feature Uncle Albert, drew in an audience of 24.3 million viewers, the highest UK audience for a sitcom episode ever.

Currently, Only Fools and Horse IS available on Netflix. Not all of it, mind: you can only stream series three, four and specials of the hit sitcom.