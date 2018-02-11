When is Star Trek: Discovery back on Netflix UK?

This weekend sees the airing of Star Trek: Discovery’s season finale, with the crew of the spore-fuelled starship set to take the final fight to the Klingon Empire in a last-ditch attempt to save the Federation. And it’s not the end for our brave heroes…

Advertisement

Is Star Trek Discovery getting a second series?

Fans won’t be left hanging as to the fate of the series, as another season of episodes has already been confirmed by CBS, who make the sci-fi series in America. In the UK, Star Trek: Discovery airs on Netflix.

“In just six episodes, Star Trek: Discovery has driven subscriber growth, critical acclaim and huge global fan interest for the first premium version of this great franchise,” Marc DeBevoise, CBS Interactive’s President and Chief Operation Officer, said last year midway through the series.

“This series has a remarkable creative team and cast who have demonstrated their ability to carry on the Star Trek legacy. We are extremely proud of what they’ve accomplished and are thrilled to be bringing fans a second season of this tremendous series.”

When is Star Trek Discovery season 2 coming out?

It’s currently unknown when the new season will return on CBS All Access and Netflix, though the programme-makers have suggested it would be in roughly a year on the “earlier side” of 2019.

How many episodes will be in the next series?

Also currently unknown, though it’s likely the first series fifteen-episode run will be replicated.

Who will star in the new season?

It’s expected that most of the series’ main cast will return, minus Jason Isaacs’ Captain Lorca, who was unmasked as a parallel universe traitor and killed a couple of episodes ago. Then again it’s the season finale, so who knows who might end up on the chopping block this week?

Still, whatever happens, there are plenty more episodes of Star Trek for us all to boldly go and watch when they’re eventually released. Fingers crossed they don’t leave us with TOO big a shock ending this week to mull over for the next year…

Advertisement

Star Trek: Discovery releases new episodes on Netflix UK on Mondays