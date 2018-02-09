Mark Gatiss and Steve Pemberton join Neil Gaiman’s Good Omens

They will link up with David Tennant, Michael Sheen and their League of Gentleman co-star Reece Shearsmith

Mark Gatiss and Steve Pemberton have become the latest stars to join the cast of Neil Gaiman’s jam-packed fantasy series Good Omens, which is set to debut on Amazon Prime Video next year.

Advertisement

The duo will link up with David Tennant, Jon Hamm, Michael Sheen, Jack Whitehall and Miranda Richardson on the series – a co-production between Amazon and the BBC – not to mention their League of Gentlemen co-star Reece Shearsmith, who is set to play William Shakespeare in the present-day comic apocalyptic series based on a novel by Gaiman and Terry Pratchett.

Delighted to welcome @ReeceShearsmith to the Good Omens family as an Elizabethan playwright whose name escapes me. #alrightItsShakespeare pic.twitter.com/sjcaUk3Iug — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) November 2, 2017

Gatiss and Pemberton will take on the roles of book buyers Harmony and Glozier when they join up with the production in Cape Town.

“I’m delighted to be working with David and Michael again and of course with Steve – bringing a little Film Noir menace to such an exciting project,” Gattiss said. “Being bad never felt so good!”

Pemberton added: “To be asked to fly to Cape Town with Mark and meet up with old friends David and Michael working on a script from the genius mind of Neil Gaiman…? Well, you had me at Cape Town. Glozier and Harmony are a small piece of the jigsaw but hopefully one which will fit nicely into place.”

Jamestown star Niamh Walsh will also join the series in the role of Rose.

Advertisement

Good Omens is set to debut on Amazon Prime Video in 2019, and will be shown at a later date on BBC2