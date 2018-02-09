Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
On Demand
Mark Gatiss and Steve Pemberton join Neil Gaiman’s Good Omens

Mark Gatiss and Steve Pemberton join Neil Gaiman’s Good Omens

They will link up with David Tennant, Michael Sheen and their League of Gentleman co-star Reece Shearsmith

Mark Gatiss and Steve Pemberton (Getty, JG)

Mark Gatiss and Steve Pemberton have become the latest stars to join the cast of Neil Gaiman’s jam-packed fantasy series Good Omens, which is set to debut on Amazon Prime Video next year.

Advertisement

The duo will link up with David Tennant, Jon Hamm, Michael Sheen, Jack Whitehall and Miranda Richardson on the series – a co-production between Amazon and the BBC – not to mention their League of Gentlemen co-star Reece Shearsmith, who is set to play William Shakespeare in the present-day comic apocalyptic series based on a novel by Gaiman and Terry Pratchett.

Gatiss and Pemberton will take on the roles of book buyers Harmony and Glozier when they join up with the production in Cape Town.

“I’m delighted to be working with David and Michael again and of course with Steve – bringing a little Film Noir menace to such an exciting project,” Gattiss said. “Being bad never felt so good!”

Pemberton added: “To be asked to fly to Cape Town with Mark and meet up with old friends David and Michael working on a script from the genius mind of Neil Gaiman…? Well, you had me at Cape Town. Glozier and Harmony are a small piece of the jigsaw but hopefully one which will fit nicely into place.”

Jamestown star Niamh Walsh will also join the series in the role of Rose.

Advertisement

Good Omens is set to debut on Amazon Prime Video in 2019, and will be shown at a later date on BBC2

Tags

All about Good Omens

Mark Gatiss and Steve Pemberton (Getty, JG)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

shawshank redemption

Top 50 Netflix movies available now

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: George Clooney (Netflix, JG)

UPDATED New on Netflix: the best movies and TV shows now streaming

Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss at a Sherlock screening in 2017 (Getty, HF)

Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss will start writing their Dracula series “next month” – and they have some great ideas

Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman in Sherlock series 4

Steven Moffat on Sherlock: “Maybe the time for a longer gap is upon us”

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more