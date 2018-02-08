Stranger Things star Shannon Purser received the perfect message from her barista

Barb was abducted into the Upside Down by Stranger Things’ bloodthirsty monster, the Demogorgon, who had already taken little Will Byers. But while everyone gathered to search for Will and fretted over his fate and his mum Joyce (Winona Ryder) was determined to save him, Barb was practically forgotten.

Viewers hoped the shy teenager had managed to survive the ordeal – but Eleven discovered her dead body at the bottom of an empty pool. And that was it. Shocked by the handling of Barb’s fate, fans started a #JusticeForBarb movement online.

Being dead, Barb didn’t appear in season two – but we did finally meet her parents, who were still on the hunt for their “missing” daughter.

Still, it seems the undercover “Barb deserved better” operation is still going strong – and they have found a way to get a message to their Queen. The leader of this mission appears to be “Gail”, who wrote on Twitter:

Shannon Purser is just quietly sitting in my Starbucks and she's beautiful and I am so happy and also crying in the back room i think I'm dead — Gail (@neatokiddo) February 7, 2018

After seeing the tweet, she responded:

Ur welcome — Gail (@neatokiddo) February 7, 2018