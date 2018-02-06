From Pulp Fiction and Star Wars: Rogue One to Trainspotting and Moana - there's a great selection of films to watch on Netflix in Australia

There’s tons of great movies to stream if you’re a Netflix subscriber in Australia, so we’ve gone through the catalogue to select some of the best for you…

Advertisement

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Set between 2005’s Revenge of the Sith and the original 1977 Star Wars: A New Hope this standalone Star Wars adventure stars Felicity Jones.

Se7en

A tense and thrilling murder mystery starring Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman as cops on the hunt for a serial killer.

The Truman Show

Jim Carey stars in this brilliant dystopian tale of a man whose entire life is a television show… and he doesn’t know he’s the star.

Good Will Hunting

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon hit the big time after writing the script and winning an Oscar for this touching movie which stars the late great Robin Williams.

Whiplash

JK Simmons puts in a masterful performance as a teacher who will do anything to see his musical students succeed.

The Silence of the Lambs

Jodie Foster and Anthony Hopkins star in this chilling film about Hannibal Lecter.

Pulp Fiction

Decades after it was made, Pulp Fiction remains a popular culture touchstone around the globe – and one of Quentin Tarantino’s most celebrated works.

Braveheart

Mel Gibson stars in this epic historical tale of Scotland’s fight for freedom against their oppressive English neighbours.

Philadelphia

A powerful and brilliantly executed performance from Tom Hanks rightfully makes this drama about homophobia and AIDS one of the most celebrated of its era.

Moana

Set in Polynesia, Moana tells the story of a Disney princess who defies the odds, takes to the ocean and attempts to save her people and their way of life.

Back to the Future

Still one of the best sci-fi films ever made, Back to the Future is a cult classic that rewards re-watching time and again.

Trainspotting

Danny Boyle’s dark and twisted tale of heroine abuse in Scotland is one of the most iconic British films of the modern era.

The Sound of Music

Julie Andrews stars in one of the best-loved and most sung-along-to musicals of all time.

Drive

Ryan Gosling is a Hollywood stunt driver who spends his evenings involved in heists.

The Incredibles

Another classic family film from the Disney Pixar stable – this time telling the story of out of work superheroes.

The Lego Movie

Does pretty much what it says on the tin! A lot of fun in this first blocky adventure.

The Dark Knight

Heath Ledger turns in a fabulous performance as the Joker in this brilliant super hero adaptation.

To Kill A Mockingbird

Gregory Peck won an Oscar for best actor in this classic adaptation of Harper Lee’s text.

Argo

Ben Affleck took home an Oscar for this brilliant story of a Hollywood producer working undercover for the CIA in Iran.

Life is Beautiful

Advertisement

Roberto Benigni takes the lead in this incredible Oscar-winning movie that finds hope of the human spirit in the very darkest hours of the Second World War.