Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
On Demand
Netflix surprises users with new Cloverfield movie from JJ Abrams

Netflix surprises users with new Cloverfield movie from JJ Abrams

But the early reviews are not good..

Cloverfield Paradox (Netflix, BA)

JJ Abrams has taken a page out of Beyoncé’s book, dropping his most recent project – the third instalment of sci-fi series Cloverfield – on Netflix with zero notice.

Advertisement

An ad during Sunday night’s Super Bowl announced The Cloverfield Paradox’s existence and revealed it would be available to stream on Netflix after the game – an unprecedented move for a big budget film.

The film was produced under the title God Particle and focuses on a group of astronauts at a space station who are working to solve a massive energy crisis on earth. It stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw, David Oyelowo and Chris O’Dowd. Check out a short teaser below…

The move is in step with the franchise’s unusual marketing strategy. In 2007, the trailer for Cloverfield, which was also produced in secret, arrived in theatres in the form of grainy, camcorder footage, and sans title. Its follow up, 10 Cloverfield Lane, was released in a similarly abrupt fashion.

Sadly, the early reviews for The Cloverfield Paradox have not been good. The Guardian called the film a “monstrous mess”, while Den of Geek were similarly derogatory: “it kind of sucks”.

Advertisement

The Cloverfield Paradox is streaming on Netflix NOW.

Tags

All about Cloverfield

Cloverfield Paradox (Netflix, BA)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

First Star Wars: The Force Awakens poster revealed – and John Boyega has a lightsaber!

imagenotavailable1

Barack Obama slow-jams the news – video

imagenotavailable1

Lindsay Lohan 30-day jail sentence may have been postponed for Playboy shoot

imagenotavailable1

Lena Dunham is working on a new HBO comedy about 1960s feminism

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more