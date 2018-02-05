But the early reviews are not good..

JJ Abrams has taken a page out of Beyoncé’s book, dropping his most recent project – the third instalment of sci-fi series Cloverfield – on Netflix with zero notice.

Advertisement

An ad during Sunday night’s Super Bowl announced The Cloverfield Paradox’s existence and revealed it would be available to stream on Netflix after the game – an unprecedented move for a big budget film.

The film was produced under the title God Particle and focuses on a group of astronauts at a space station who are working to solve a massive energy crisis on earth. It stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw, David Oyelowo and Chris O’Dowd. Check out a short teaser below…

The move is in step with the franchise’s unusual marketing strategy. In 2007, the trailer for Cloverfield, which was also produced in secret, arrived in theatres in the form of grainy, camcorder footage, and sans title. Its follow up, 10 Cloverfield Lane, was released in a similarly abrupt fashion.

Sadly, the early reviews for The Cloverfield Paradox have not been good. The Guardian called the film a “monstrous mess”, while Den of Geek were similarly derogatory: “it kind of sucks”.

Advertisement

The Cloverfield Paradox is streaming on Netflix NOW.