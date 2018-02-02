Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events has a definitive conclusion, it has been revealed, with star Neil Patrick Harris confirming that the streaming service’s adaptation of the popular Lemony Snicket novels will end after an already-planned third series.

“We’re three seasons all in,” he told TV Guide (via EW). “We’ve intentionally been very truthful and factual and loyal to the books.

“We’ve added a few characters that aren’t in the books, we’ve added some songs that you probably couldn’t put into the books, but for the most part we’re sticking to the structure of what already worked.”

The comedy drama, which revolves around the unlucky lives of three orphans called Violet, Klaus and Sunny Baudelaire as they’re shunted from guardian to guardian (including Harris’ evil Count Olaf), already covered the first four books of Snicket’s 13-novel sequence in its first series, leading some fans to assume that the story would fairly easily fit into a three-season plan.

Still, we’re sure they’ll be glad to have it confirmed that the series won’t be dragging out the action and will stick to the overall plot that made the books such a success in the first place. In other words, it’s a Very Fine Day for all Snicket fans.

A Series of Unfortunate Events series 2 streams on Netflix from the 30th March