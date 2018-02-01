The two stars have started filming the political drama's last episodes alongside Robin Wright

Netflix has announced Greg Kinnear and Diane Lane as new cast members for its sixth and final season of House of Cards – episodes that won’t feature Kevin Spacey.

Advertisement

Lane is an Oscar, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild-nominated actor, who has played the likes of Martha Kent in the DC superhero films and Connie Sumner in 2002’s Unfaithful.

As for Kinnear, you’ll probably recognise him from Little Miss Sunshine, As Good as It Gets, Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams and, of course, as Charlie’s crazy ex-boyfriend from Friends.

Netflix is yet to announce who’ll they’ll be playing, but we know the pair will join returning actors Robin Wright (Claire Underwood), Michael Kelly (Doug Stamper), Jayne Atkinson (Catherine Durant) and Patricia Clarkson (Jane Davis).

Spacey, who played Frank Underwood in the political drama, has been written out of the series following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. In October last year, Star Trek actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of making a sexual advance toward him in 1986, when Rapp was 14. Eight House of Cards employees have since accused Spacey of sexual misconduct.

After the allegations emerged, Netflix cancelled the show and reduced the episode count of its last season to eight, down from the usual 13.

Advertisement

Filming for the final episodes has now begun, with House of Cards due to return later this year.