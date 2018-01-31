Netflix has released the first trailer for new sci-fi film Mute, which stars Alexander Skarsgård as a bartender in futuristic Berlin who is unable to speak as a result of a childhood accident.

Advertisement

The film, which is director Duncan Jones’s (Moon) return to science fiction after dabbling in fantasy with 2016’s World of Warcraft, also stars Paul Rudd, Justin Theroux and Seyneb Saleh.

If the trailer is anything to go by, the series is set to follow in the footsteps of Blade Runner 2049 and Netflix’s upcoming dystopian series Altered Carbon, depicting a dark, neon-drenched future. Check the clip out below.

According to Netflix, the film will follow Leo (Skarsgård) as he tries to find his missing girlfriend. In the process, he gets mixed up with a pair of army surgeons, Cactus Bill (Rudd) and Duck (Theroux), who have an agenda of their own.

If it’s anywhere near as beguiling as Jones’s opus Moon, we’re in for a treat.

Advertisement

Mute launches on Netflix on Friday 23rd February