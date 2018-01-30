Is David Tennant’s Kilgrave haunting Jessica Jones in these new pictures?

Last year it was announced that David Tennant would be returning to Netflix’s Marvel series Jessica Jones, and it’s fair to say that there were a few raised eyebrows.

Advertisement

After all, last time we saw Tennant’s murderous mind-controlling Kilgrave he was having his neck snapped by longtime victim Jessica (Krysten Ritter), so many fans had assumed the Scottish actor was done with the series.

But instead he’ll be back from the dead, and now we might be getting a bit of an idea of how. In a picture released alongside a slew of new production stills (apparently coming from the 11th of the series’ 13 episodes) we can see Kilgrave tormenting Jessica as she looks away, and the angle of his attention could suggest that he’s not really there – more a remnant of his telepathic ability whispering away in her ear.

While not conclusive, the idea certainly makes a bit more sense than him just rising from the grave – and it’s not the only intriguing teaser for the series ahead.

Other photos from the series show Jessica’s pals Trish (Rachel Taylor) and Malcolm (Eka Darville) tooling up and heading off for new nighttime adventures, lawyer Jeri Hogarth worrying over a new challenge on her laptop (perhaps she’s watching her scenes in Iron Fist) and Jessica investigating a new case in the series’ first episode.

But perhaps most intriguingly, in a shot from the series’ fifth episode we see Jessica apparently incarcerated, cuffed and making her one phone call. Could she have finally gone too far in her pursuit of justice?

To find out, we’ll all have to hold on until March, over two years since the first series. We’re sure the answers will be worth the wait.

Advertisement

Jessica Jones series 2 will be released on Netflix on the 8th March