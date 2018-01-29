New on Netflix: the best movies and TV shows released every day

Your daily guide to everything recently added to Netflix UK – discover the best new shows and movies to stream now

From the biggest movie releases to the best TV series available to watch on Netflix, check out all the best new movies and TV shows to watch on Netflix UK.

Advertisement

With a new show to stream added to the list every day, you’ll never be stuck for what to watch on Netflix again. Check out the list below…

Monday 29th January: Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Advertisement

Soon-to-be Oscar winner Gary Oldman stars as the titular vampire in Francis Ford Coppola’s adaptation of the classic novel. Watch on Netflix