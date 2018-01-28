New on Netflix: the best movies and TV shows released every day

Your daily guide to everything recently added to Netflix UK – discover the best new shows and movies to stream now

Friday 26th January: A Futile and Stupid Gesture

Netflix’s latest original movie tells the story of National Lampoon founder Doug Kenney. His bright idea started life as a uni magazine but by the late 70s had become a comedy giant.

A FUTILE AND STUPID GESTURE is exactly what a movie about National Lampoon should be: hilarious and irreverent. #Sundance — Matt Goldberg (@MattGoldberg) January 24, 2018

“Kenney was at the centre of the 70’s comedy counter-culture which gave birth to Saturday Night Live and a whole generation’s way of looking at the world,” says the Netflix spiel. Judging by the trailer above, the man himself isn’t quite as sold on the hyperbole… Watch on Netflix

Thursday 25th January: Joy

Jennifer Lawrence is magnetic in this fizzing feminist dramedy about real-life inventor and entrepreneur Joy Mangano, directed by David O Russell. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 24th January: Todd Glass: Act Happy

US stand-up comedian Todd Glass may not be a big name in the UK, but his intimate set complete with live band is just the show to seek out if you want to know what’s hot in US comedy. It’s a hell of a performance, independent and fresh and full of the kind of audience interaction that should have everyone upping their game. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 23rd January: Black Lightning – season 1

A TV transfer for the DC comic about a school principal in a rough urban area who would rather not use his ability to generate and manipulate electricity. Has the soapy gloss of The Flash and Riverdale, but the racial politics of the character and hte set-up are intact, as he faces up to gang violence and police brutality. Watch on Netflix

Monday 22nd January: Fargo – season 3

The Minnesota-based anthology series returns with another alluring mystery and a new batch of actors including Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and David Thewlis. Watch on Netflix

Friday 19th January: Drug Lords

Like Narcos? Obviously. Well, now delve into the real stories behind Pablo Escobar and his infamous ‘peers’ with this new documentary series. The series features testimony from those affected by these crime bosses – and the people tasked with bringing them down. Made by ITN Productions, the company behind award-winning Channel 4 Syria war documentary Children on the Frontline. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 18th January: The Secret Agent

Toby Jones’s hangdog expression is just perfect for this dark, dour and gripping BBC adaptation of Joseph Conrad’s novel. Jones plays Verloc, a Russian spy in Victorian London who is about to get in too deep, betraying his wife (Line of Duty star Vicky McClure) as he falls. Watch on Netflix

Read more: Vicky McClure on corsets, Soho sex shops and (not) being a secret agent

Wednesday 17th January: Rita season 4

The Danish comedy drama follows ‘unconventional’ (read: weird) primary school teacher and single mother. The fourth season has just landed on Netflix, and is proof that Danish TV isn’t all about Wallander and gruesome murder mysteries. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 16th January: Homeland – season 6

Get your fix of the CIA-centric drama, which stars Claire Danes as bipolar operative Carrie Mathison, before the new season kicks off on Channel 4 next month. Season 6 sees a new, female president sworn in – though she must battle senior CIA officers with their own agenda. Watch on Netflix

Monday 15th January: Eye in the Sky

Helen Mirren stars as an army officer in this tense thriller about the moral implications of drone strikes. Also features Breaking Bad’s Aaron Paul, and the final on-screen role of the late Alan Rickman. Watch on Netflix