New on Netflix UK in February 2018: the best movies and TV shows coming soon

Original sci-fi Altered Carbon, crime anthology Seven Seconds, a Queer Eye reboot and Duncan Jones' Mute lead a massive month for the streaming giants

February 2018 is set to be a dramatic month on Netflix UK, with the introduction of two massive new TV shows.

Bombastic sci-fi Altered Carbon arrives on 2nd February, followed a bit later in the month by crime anthology series Seven Seconds (23rd February).

Thankfully there’s a bit of light relief on the way too, with Netflix’s Queer Eye reboot dropping on the 7th, George Clooney’s appearance on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction on the 9th, and millennial nostalgia series Everything Sucks! arriving on the 16th.

Then, on 23rd February, Moon director Duncan Jones will release his Berlin-set futuristic sci-fi flick, starring Paul Rudd and Alexander Skarsgard.

Here is everything coming to Netflix UK in February 2018.

Thursday 1st February

Damnation: season 1 Period drama set in 1930s Iowa

8 Mile His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy. There’s vomit on his sweater already, mom’s spaghetti – Eminem’s hip hop origin movie arrives on Netflix UK

Dazed and Confused Richard Linklater’s love note to 1970s youth culture, starring a fresh-faced Matthew McConaughey

Funny People Adam Sandler stars as a washed up comedian who is diagnosed with cancer

Its Kind of a Funny Story Coming of age tale set in a mental health facility for young people. Starring Zach Galifianakis

Meet Joe Black Brad Pitt plays a very handsome incarnation of the grim reaper

Shakespeare in Love The legendary playwright (Joseph Fiennes) falls in love with an actress (Gwyneth Paltrow)

Friday 2nd February

Altered Carbon: season 1 Loud, bombastic sci-fi series set in a dystopian future in which human consciousness has been digitised, allowing the super wealthy to live forever

Coach Snoop: season 1 Snoop Dogg leads a youth football team

Sunday 4th February

Zoolander 2 We may not have needed it, but here it is anyway: a sequel to Ben Stiller’s classic fashion comedy

Tuesday 6th February

Fred Armisen: Standup For Drummers Former Saturday Night Live castmember Fred Armisen’s first Netflix standup special

Wednesday 7th February

Queer Eye: season 1 Reboot of the early 2000s series which sees five gay men provide intensive makeovers for straight guys

Friday 9th September

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: George Clooney The endlessly charming actor sits for an interview with legendary chat show host David Letterman

Seeing Allred Documentary exploring the life of women’s rights attorney Gloria Allred

Fury David Ayer’s brutal WWI drama

Kick-Ass 2 Hit Girl and Kick-Ass return for more superhero fun

Saturday 10th February

David Brent: Life on the Road The Office jumps the shark

Sunday 11th February

By the Sea bleak relationship drama from recently divorced couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Tuesday 13th February

Magic Mike XXL More shirtless men dancing

Thursday 15th February

The Monty Python Collection The Life of Brian, The Holy Grail and The Meaning of Life all arrive on Netflix

Friday 16th February

First Team: Juventus season 1 Behind-the-scenes documentary about Italian football’s most successful club

Everything Sucks! season 1 Netflix tap into the millennial nostalgia wave with a series about 1990s youth culture

Hellboy Guillermo del Toro’s take on the demonic superhero

The Interview Seth Rogen and James Franco attempt to skewer international relations between the USA and North Korea

Sunday 18th February

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale A weekly, irreverent comedy show from the Community star

Friday 23rd February

Mute Highly anticipated sci-fi flick from Moon director Duncan Jones

Seven Seconds: season 1 Anthological crime series about the criminal procedure following the death of a black teen who is killed in a hit and run

Ugly Delicious: season 1 David Chang and Peter Meehan eat the world

The Revenant Leonardo DiCaprio finally breaks his Oscars drought with this exhausting journey through the woods

Sunday 25th February

10 Cloverfield Lane Paranoid apocalyptic drama

Tuesday 27th February

Derren Brown: The Push The British illusionist creates his first Netflix Original – will it prove as captivating as his Channel 4 specials?