New on Netflix: the best movies and TV shows released every day
Your daily guide to everything recently added to Netflix UK – discover the best new shows and movies to stream now
From the biggest movie releases to the best TV series available to watch on Netflix UK, check out all the best new movies and TV shows to watch on Netflix.
With a new show to stream added to the list every day, you’ll never be stuck for what to watch on Netflix again. Click ‘next’ below to discover even more choices.
- The 50 best movies to watch on Netflix
- The best TV shows to watch on Netflix UK
- The best TV shows coming to Netflix in 2018
- Netflix UK TV guide: what to watch and how much it costs
Thursday 25th January: Joy
Jennifer Lawrence is magnetic in this fizzing feminist dramedy about real-life inventor and entrepreneur Joy Mangano, directed by David O Russell. Watch on Netflix