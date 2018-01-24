Accessibility Links

Derren Brown to release a new Netflix special in 2018

The streaming giant has signed the British illusionist up after a successful run of US shows

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 10: Derren Brown arriving at the Cirque du Soleil OVO premiere at Royal Albert Hall on January 10, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/WireImage)

Netflix has ordered a new special from British illusionist Derren Brown, in the wake of the star’s debut US live show, Secret, which made waves off-Broadway in New York City last year.

In addition, his Channel 4 special Derren Brown: The Push will also be made available on the streaming service on Tuesday 27th February, with a second, Derren Brown: Miracle, to follow later in the year.

Brown took to Twitter to share the news, and while details about the show are being kept quiet, he did announce that filming has just wrapped:

Brown’s most recent UK show, Underground, enjoyed a successful run in London at the end of 2017, and is set to tour the UK and Ireland between April and July of this year. However, he’s not quite done with the USA: Secret will return to New York later this year ahead of a nationwide tour in 2019.

Brown is the latest British entertainer to sign a deal with a content deal with Netflix, following in the footsteps of Charlie Brooker and Ricky Gervais, whose latest stand-up special, Humanity, is set to debut on the streaming service this year.

