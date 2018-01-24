Derren Brown to release a new Netflix special in 2018

The streaming giant has signed the British illusionist up after a successful run of US shows

Netflix has ordered a new special from British illusionist Derren Brown, in the wake of the star’s debut US live show, Secret, which made waves off-Broadway in New York City last year.

In addition, his Channel 4 special Derren Brown: The Push will also be made available on the streaming service on Tuesday 27th February, with a second, Derren Brown: Miracle, to follow later in the year.

Brown took to Twitter to share the news, and while details about the show are being kept quiet, he did announce that filming has just wrapped:

(Gentle cough…) pleased to announce that The Push (To The Edge) will be shown on Netflix from Feb 27th worldwide. Two more specials will appear on Netflix later this year including a big brand new one, which I have just today completed filming. Have been secretly very busy. — Derren Brown (@DerrenBrown) January 23, 2018

Brown’s most recent UK show, Underground, enjoyed a successful run in London at the end of 2017, and is set to tour the UK and Ireland between April and July of this year. However, he’s not quite done with the USA: Secret will return to New York later this year ahead of a nationwide tour in 2019.

Brown is the latest British entertainer to sign a deal with a content deal with Netflix, following in the footsteps of Charlie Brooker and Ricky Gervais, whose latest stand-up special, Humanity, is set to debut on the streaming service this year.