New on Netflix: the best movies and TV shows released every day

Your daily guide to everything recently added to Netflix UK – discover the best new shows and movies to stream now

From the biggest movie releases to the best TV series available to watch on Netflix UK, check out all the best new movies and TV shows to watch on Netflix.

Advertisement

With a new show to stream added to the list every day, you’ll never be stuck for what to watch on Netflix again. Click ‘next’ below to discover even more choices.

Tuesday 23rd January: Black Lightning – season 1

Advertisement

A TV transfer for the DC comic about a school principal in a rough urban area who would rather not use his ability to generate and manipulate electricity. Has the soapy gloss of The Flash and Riverdale, but the racial politics of the character and hte set-up are intact, as he faces up to gang violence and police brutality. Watch on Netflix